Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals sign 3 players to future contracts

Jan 13, 2025, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed three players to future contracts for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Elliott Brown and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis were all signed to future contracts which gives the trio the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Boye-Doe was born in Ghana and immigrated to the United States with his family as a 3-year-old. After four seasons at Kansas State, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He played six games for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs before he was waived in August 2024. He later spent time on the New York Giants practice squad in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

 

After a college career at Virginia, Brown spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League playing for the Edmonton Elks. Across two seasons, he played 27 games and recorded 10 sacks, 54 tackles and two forced fumbles for the Elks. 

Curtis appeared in five games for the Seattle Seahawks over the past two seasons while bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. He originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent in May 2023 after going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2023. 

Monday’s moves come after the Cardinals also re-signed nine players to future contracts last Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 future contracts

– Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
– Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
– Cornerback Jaden Davis
– Cornerback Darren Hall
– Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
– Offensive lineman Matthew Jones
– Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer
– Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
– Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow
– Defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher
– Defensive lineman Ben Stille
– Linebacker Elliott Brown

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on. It's officially NFL mock draft season with Arizona's...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will Cardinals do with No. 16 pick?

A look across the NFL mock draft landscape when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' No. 16 overall pick in this year's draft.

6 hours ago

Rams, Arizona...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals play great hosts, as Rams crush Vikings in playoff game moved to Arizona due to wildfires

The Rams traveled to a home game away from home as their city continues to fight destructive wildfires, and they dominated the Vikings in Arizona.

18 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals signed three players to future contracts for the 2025 season, the team announ...

David Veenstra

Cardinals sign 3 players to future contracts

The Arizona Cardinals signed three players to future contracts for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

23 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to reporters following an NFL football game against t...

Kevin Zimmerman

Mike McCarthy out as Cowboys head coach

Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

1 day ago

The Dolphins and Chargers played in Arizona due to California fires in 2003...

Alex Weiner

This isn’t the 1st time wildfires moved a game to Arizona: Revisiting Chargers-Dolphins in 2003

The NFL has moved a wildfire-impacted game to Arizona before, and ASU's staff undertook a last-minute turnaround to make it happen.

1 day ago

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles rode their NFL-best defense to a ...

Associated Press

Jalen Hurts throws 2 touchdown passes to lead Eagles past Packers in NFC playoffs

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles rode their NFL-best defense to a wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

2 days ago

Cardinals sign 3 players to future contracts