Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans cancels interview with Cardinals ahead of playoff game

Jan 22, 2023, 4:36 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm
Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talks with linebacker Fred Warner #54...
Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers talks with linebacker Fred Warner #54 during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 31, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled his interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer.

Ryans interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans on Sunday before canceling his interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts in order to focus on the Niners’ playoff game, per Glazer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the scheduled interview for Sunday, while NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the interview would take place.

RELATED STORIES

The report comes after the team reportedly met with in-house candidate and DC Vance Joseph on Wednesday and former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday. Arizona has a Saturday interview lined up with Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn.

The Cardinals have also requested permission to interview Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The 38-year-old Ryans was a fast riser in the coaching ranks, starting out in 2017 with San Francisco as a defensive quality control coach on the first iteration of Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Ryans advanced to inside linebackers coach from 2018-20 and then took over defensive coordinator duties when predecessor Robert Salah took the New York Jets’ head-coaching job in 2021.

In 2022 behind NFL Defensive Player of the Year favorite Nick Bosa, San Francisco finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in defensive DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average), ranking fifth against the pass and second against the rush.

San Francisco gave up the fewest yards per game (300.6) and points per game allowed (16.3) while ranking second in rush yards allowed per game (76.9).

Ryans played for the Texans from 2006-11 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.

The former linebacker piled up 735 tackles with 13.5 sacks and seven interceptions in his career.

Life Changer Loans

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

J.J. Watt, Larry Fitzgerald set to play in Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open

Former Cardinals J.J. Watt and Larry Fitzgerald will be among those teeing it up at the Annexus Pro-Am ahead of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
1 day ago
Monti Ossenfort, right, the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, shakes ...
Tyler Drake

Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

The Lions' Chris Spielman believes the Cardinals' hiring of Dave Sears as assistant GM is a step in the right direction for Arizona.
1 day ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of a preseason game...
Tyler Drake

Report: Sean Payton meeting with Arizona Cardinals on Thursday

The Cardinals are reportedly meeting with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton over Arizona's head-coaching vacancy on Thursday.
1 day ago
Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Channing Tindall #41 and Jalen Carter #8...
Tyler Drake

NFL.com’s Brooks mocks Georgia’s Jalen Carter to Arizona Cardinals

In his first mock draft of the offseason, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has the Cardinals taking Georgia's Jalen Carter with the No. 3 pick.
1 day ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes as Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus La...
Associated Press

Valley native Brock Purdy leads 49ers to NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles

Valley native Brock Purdy improved to 7-0 in his NFL career, as the rookie QB helped lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday night.
2 days ago
Report: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans cancels interview with Cardinals ahead of playoff game