Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday

Jan 27, 2023, 9:57 AM
(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)...
(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday.

Presented by Phoenix Children’s, the event honors the life of Coyotes ring of honor member Leighton Accardo, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer. It also raises money for youth female hockey in the Valley as part of the Leighton Accardo Foundation.

“On behalf of the entire Arizona Coyotes organization, we are excited to hold our third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe,” Coyotes president & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a press release. “Leighton was a very special person, and we were all inspired by her incredible strength, courage and passion for hockey and life.

“This event will continue to honor her legacy and help keep her memory alive. We are very grateful to Arizona State University and Phoenix Children’s for all their incredible support.”

RELATED STORIES

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., those attending the event can roller skate, run or walk the track at the festival that will include music, food and games.

Those who want to participate and are 6 years or older can register with a $49 fundraising minimum. There is also a team option with a $249 fundraising minimum.

General admission tickets are also available for $20.

“I am so excited to see Skatin’ for Leighton come to Tempe for the third annual event where we will once again be honoring Leighton Accardo’s legacy of encouraging people to skate hard and have fun,” Coyotes senior director of hockey development business strategy Lyndsey Fry said in a release.

“All of the proceeds go to helping young girls with financial barriers play ice hockey right here in Arizona. I’ve personally seen amazing stories of girls developing confidence, self-esteem and toughness through this sport so to be able to use the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund to bring more girls of all backgrounds into the game is amazing.”

Fans who cannot attend the event but would still like to donate can do so online.

Penguin Air
character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates after his goal against the St. Louis Blues as C...
Wills Rice

Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz notches 1st career hat trick in win over Blues

The Arizona Coyotes skated past the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday at Mullett Arena thanks to center Nick Schmaltz's first career hat trick.
2 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) makes a save on a shot by Anaheim Ducks right wing Tr...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ comeback falls short in loss to Ducks at Mullett Arena

Coyotes' Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored in Arizona's 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday night.
4 days ago
Juuso Valimaki #4 of the Arizona Coyotes fist bumps J.J. Moser #90 of the Arizona Coyotes after Mos...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes sign defenseman Juuso Valimaki to 1-year extension

The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.
4 days ago
Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller celebrates after scoring in a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden ...
Associated Press

Clayton Keller leads Coyotes to blowout win over Knights with hat trick

Clayton Keller scored a hat trick in the Arizona Coyotes' 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Mullett Arena on Sunday night.
6 days ago
Head coach Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes watches from the bench during the third period of th...
Associated Press

Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks

Rick Tocchet previously coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for parts of two seasons and the Arizona Coyotes for four years from 2017-21.
6 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) allows a goal by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston d...
Associated Press

Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars

The Coyotes' road struggles continued on Saturday night in Dallas, as Arizona fell to the Stars 4-0 despite having 33 shots on goal.
7 days ago
Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday