Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting the third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday.

Presented by Phoenix Children’s, the event honors the life of Coyotes ring of honor member Leighton Accardo, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer. It also raises money for youth female hockey in the Valley as part of the Leighton Accardo Foundation.

“On behalf of the entire Arizona Coyotes organization, we are excited to hold our third annual Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe,” Coyotes president & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a press release. “Leighton was a very special person, and we were all inspired by her incredible strength, courage and passion for hockey and life.

“This event will continue to honor her legacy and help keep her memory alive. We are very grateful to Arizona State University and Phoenix Children’s for all their incredible support.”

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., those attending the event can roller skate, run or walk the track at the festival that will include music, food and games.

Those who want to participate and are 6 years or older can register with a $49 fundraising minimum. There is also a team option with a $249 fundraising minimum.

General admission tickets are also available for $20.

“I am so excited to see Skatin’ for Leighton come to Tempe for the third annual event where we will once again be honoring Leighton Accardo’s legacy of encouraging people to skate hard and have fun,” Coyotes senior director of hockey development business strategy Lyndsey Fry said in a release.

“All of the proceeds go to helping young girls with financial barriers play ice hockey right here in Arizona. I’ve personally seen amazing stories of girls developing confidence, self-esteem and toughness through this sport so to be able to use the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund to bring more girls of all backgrounds into the game is amazing.”

Fans who cannot attend the event but would still like to donate can do so online.

Follow @AZSports