Report: Cardinals head coach candidate Brian Flores takes Vikings’ DC job

Arizona Cardinals head coaching candidate Brian Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ vacant defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news on Monday follows Sunday’s developments of Flores reportedly making the cut as one of Arizona’s three finalists for becoming Kliff Kingsbury’s replacement. Flores was set to have his second interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday after initially speaking with Arizona about the position on Jan. 23. He was also in the mix for the DC spot with the Denver Broncos and in line for an interview on Tuesday.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are now the two lone finalists. Kafka will get his second talk with Arizona on Tuesday while Anarumo’s comes on Friday.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January 2022 after posting a 24-25 record over three years from 2019-21. Miami went 9-8 in its second straight winning season for 2021, though failed to make the playoffs during Flores’ tenure.

Before his time in Miami, Flores was a long-time staffer under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. He coached special teams, safeties and linebackers from 2008-18.

Flores’ tenure in New England also included working as a scouting assistant in 2004-05 and a pro scout in 2006-07.

Following his firing from the Dolphins, Flores filed a lawsuit alleging racial hiring practices for coaches and GMs in February 2022, seeking class-action status and damages from the NFL, the Dolphins, the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unnamed individuals.

Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was named as an example in the lawsuit and joined it last April along with fellow NFL assistant Ray Horton, whose complaint was regarding the Tennessee Titans.

