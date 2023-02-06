The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly narrowed their head coaching search down to three names after eliminating three more on Sunday, MMQB’s Albert Breer reported.

Breer reported that Arizona has told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that they have been eliminated from contention for the vacancy.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn has also been eliminated from contention for the job.

This means the Cardinals’ finalists are Steelers senior assistant Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Flores will be getting a second interview with the team on Wednesday.

Flores is reportedly considered a top candidate for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job. The Denver Broncos also requested to interview Flores for their open DC position under new head coach Sean Payton.

According to Breer, Kafka’s second interview with the Cardinals will be held on Zoom on Tuesday.

Kafka is a 35-year-old coach that played quarterback in the NFL from 2010-15, was elevated to quarterbacks coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and added the responsibility of the passing game coordinator to that title in 2020.

He has been with the Giants for one season.

Anarumo’s second interview will reportedly be on Friday, also held on Zoom.

He has been Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator for four years, leading a defensive unit that gets overshadowed by a star-studded offense.

Joseph had interviewed with Cardinals owner Michal Bidwill but has reportedly received interest from the San Francisco 49ers after they lost DC DeMeco Ryans to Houston.

Callahan has also been with the Bengals for four seasons and has been a major part of quarterback Joe Burrow’s growth at quarterback.