ARIZONA CARDINALS

State Farm Stadium roof to be open for Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Feb 12, 2023, 1:08 PM
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The roof at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is expected to remain open with the temperature expected to be 73 degrees at kickoff.

With the open roof, winds could become a factor in the game. Current forecasts show temperatures dipping to the mid-to-low 60’s by the end of the game and winds expected to reach nearly 15 mph around 6:00 p.m.

This is the third Super Bowl played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The first Super Bowl at then-University of Phoenix Stadium between the New England Patriots and New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII was played under a closed roof since there was rain in the forecast.

The second Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks took place with the roof open. The game time temperature for that game was 66 degrees.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in home stadiums with open-roof designs.

According to sources with the Arizona Cardinals, the roof could be closed in 10 minutes if necessary.

