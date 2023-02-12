The roof at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is expected to remain open with the temperature expected to be 73 degrees at kickoff.

With the open roof, winds could become a factor in the game. Current forecasts show temperatures dipping to the mid-to-low 60’s by the end of the game and winds expected to reach nearly 15 mph around 6:00 p.m.

Yes, the plan is for the roof, the roof, the roof to remain open for #SB57. No precipitation expected during the game with 73 degrees at kick and temps dropping into the upper 50s pic.twitter.com/BaMFoqTogD — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 12, 2023

This is the third Super Bowl played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The first Super Bowl at then-University of Phoenix Stadium between the New England Patriots and New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII was played under a closed roof since there was rain in the forecast.

The second Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks took place with the roof open. The game time temperature for that game was 66 degrees.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in home stadiums with open-roof designs.

According to sources with the Arizona Cardinals, the roof could be closed in 10 minutes if necessary.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs