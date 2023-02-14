Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon ‘ready to get to work,’ to be introduced Thursday

Feb 14, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon looks on during the Championship game bet...
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Cardinals are introducing new head coach Jonathan Gannon on Thursday morning, two days after hiring the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator.

The former coordinator won’t be introduced until Thursday, but that didn’t stop him from sending a message to Cardinals fans shortly after the hire was finalized.

“What’s up, Bird Gang? … Ready to get to work,” Gannon said. “Buckle up, we’re going to have some fun. See you soon.”

Gannon also made sure to chat with quarterback Kyler Murray, who was working out in the weight room, before the coach headed back to Philadelphia.

The head coach isn’t the only Arizona sports figure getting introduced on Thursday, either, with the Phoenix Suns rolling out forward Kevin Durant for the first time later that afternoon.

Gannon’s introduction comes 38 days after Arizona fired former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Jan. 9.

Gannon was a surprise addition to the Cardinals’ head-coaching search after the candidates appeared down to Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka. After reportedly requesting an interview with Gannon ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Arizona sat down with the OC on Monday before opting on hiring the coach on Tuesday.

The Cardinals mark Gannon’s seventh NFL stop in his career.

Before taking the head-coaching reins in Arizona, Gannon served as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-22 after working as the Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach from 2018-2020.

Gannon also worked for the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17), Tennessee Titans (2012-13), St. Louis Rams (2009-2011) and Atlanta Falcons (2007).

