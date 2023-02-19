The Arizona Cardinals are hiring 29-year-old Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Rallis, 29, was the defensive quality control and assistant linebackers coach with the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-2020 before spending two seasons with Philadelphia and new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, who served as Eagles DC from 2021-22.

During the 2020 season, the Vikings were the only team in the league with two linebackers to amass 100-plus tackles on the year (T.J. Edwards and Eric Kendricks). Kendricks had a career year, being named to his first career Pro Bowl.

In his first season with Philadelphia, the defense allowed the fifth-fewest explosive plays (117), ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (107.9) and 10th-fewest total yards per game (328.8) in the league, according to the Eagles.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Rallis spent one season with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a quality control coach.

The new Cardinals DC played linebacker at the University of Minnesota from 2012-16 and appeared in 26 games.

Rallis is already familiar with one former Cardinal, as free agent tight end Maxx Williams has shown his support of the hire. Williams and Rallis played together with the Golden Gophers from 2013-14.

So pumped to see this!!! — Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) February 19, 2023

The Rallis family has an athletic history, as his brother Mike also played football at Minnesota and is currently a WWE wrestler that fights under the name Madcap Moss.

Rallis will assume the defensive coordinator position despite Chicago Bears LBs coach Dave Borgonzi and New England Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington being reportedly linked to the job.

Now that Gannon has reportedly found his defensive coordinator, all eyes in the Valley turn to the offensive coordinator position and who will work with Kyler Murray.

The names currently reportedly linked with Arizona include Cleveland Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing, Washington Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell, New Orleans Saints RBs coach Joel Thomas and Cincinnati Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters.