Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns rule Deandre Ayton out, Landry Shamet probable vs. Thunder

Mar 18, 2023, 3:46 PM
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Landry Shamet #14 after scoring against the Washin...
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Landry Shamet #14 after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Wizards defeated the Suns 113-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will not suit up Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right hip contusion, according to the NBA injury report.

Guard Landry Shamet, though, is probable to return after a foot injury has held him out since Jan. 16.

Ayton has missed nine games this season but no more than three in a row for various ailments. The Suns’ schedule allows him time to rest after Sunday’s game, as Phoenix will not play again until Wednesday against the Lakers.

Phoenix is approaching a stretch of games against teams either in a playoff spot or on the cusp — many with prominent big men — in the Thunder, Lakers, Kings, 76ers, Jazz, Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder again.

RELATED STORIES

Ayton has been Phoenix’s second-leading scorer since Kevin Durant suffered an ankle sprain pregame on March 5 at 18.6 points per game.

Durant — ruled out Sunday — is less than two weeks from being re-evaluated.

Ayton added 16 points and seven rebounds in nearly 35 minutes during a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Shamet has only played in 30 games this season, four since Dec. 27. He adds to a slew of bench options the Suns have added since the trade deadline, such as Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren.

The Suns sit in the No. 4 seed of the Western Conference at 38-32, 1.5 games up on the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers.

Tip off Sunday in Oklahoma City is set for 12:30 p.m.

The game will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Radio broadcaster Al McCoy following the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunde...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ 2022-23 season will be Al McCoy’s last

This Phoenix Suns season will be the last for legendary broadcaster Al McCoy as the team's play-by-play voice on Arizona Sports 98.7.
2 days ago
Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns blocks a shot by Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during t...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns hold on vs. Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

Sometimes getting that win to end a skid is like pulling teeth, and it was like that for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
3 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@DevNa79)...
Character Counts

Suns fan gifts tickets, surprise to boy struggling with bullying

An outspoken Phoenix Suns fan provided tickets to a young boy who had dealt with bullying at school and his mother.
3 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv F...
Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant gets shots up after Suns’ Thursday shootaround

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was seen getting shots up after the team's shootaround on Thursday morning.
3 days ago
President of basketball ops and GM James Jones at the introductory press conference for new Suns fo...
Kevin Zimmerman

James Jones backs coach on officiating criticism: Suns ‘just don’t get the calls’

The Suns are in the bottom five in free throws per field goal attempts and the worst team in free throws per field goal attempts allowed.
3 days ago
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, reacts to referee CJ Washington (12) during the first...
Dan Bickley

Complaints about whistles by Suns distract from their real problems

The Suns have glaring holes that they are hoping Kevin Durant can fix. And it's hard to say they're working to patch those holes.
4 days ago
Suns rule Deandre Ayton out, Landry Shamet probable vs. Thunder