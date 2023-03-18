Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will not suit up Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right hip contusion, according to the NBA injury report.

Guard Landry Shamet, though, is probable to return after a foot injury has held him out since Jan. 16.

Ayton has missed nine games this season but no more than three in a row for various ailments. The Suns’ schedule allows him time to rest after Sunday’s game, as Phoenix will not play again until Wednesday against the Lakers.

Phoenix is approaching a stretch of games against teams either in a playoff spot or on the cusp — many with prominent big men — in the Thunder, Lakers, Kings, 76ers, Jazz, Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder again.

For the Ayton injury, only two games across seven days since the injury so that’s a positive. But Lakers (AD) on Wednesday, Kings (Sabonis) on Friday and 76ers (Embiid) on Saturday, so missing multiple games would be tough. https://t.co/cgkI6MrZ3c — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 18, 2023

Ayton has been Phoenix’s second-leading scorer since Kevin Durant suffered an ankle sprain pregame on March 5 at 18.6 points per game.

Durant — ruled out Sunday — is less than two weeks from being re-evaluated.

Ayton added 16 points and seven rebounds in nearly 35 minutes during a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Shamet has only played in 30 games this season, four since Dec. 27. He adds to a slew of bench options the Suns have added since the trade deadline, such as Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren.

The Suns sit in the No. 4 seed of the Western Conference at 38-32, 1.5 games up on the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers.

Tip off Sunday in Oklahoma City is set for 12:30 p.m.

The game will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports