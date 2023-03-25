Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Armstrong admires team fight as draft lottery position unfolds

Mar 25, 2023, 9:30 AM
General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes talks during the first round of the 2022 Uppe...
General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes talks during the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While the race for the NHL’s top record was done by midseason thanks to the Boston Bruins’ potential record-setting run, the chase for the worst mark remains up for grabs in the final three weeks.

After Friday’s games, Columbus and San Jose are tied for “first” at 53 points, followed by Chicago (54), Anaheim (56), Montreal (62) and Arizona (66). The odds for the team with the worst record to land the top pick is a 25.5% chance, second-worst record is 13.5% while the third-worst record drops to 11.5%.

The ultimate prize awaits the team that picks first as consensus No. 1 pick Connor Bedard is atop all analyst’s draft boards.

Bedard currently has 71 goals and 73 assists in 57 games with the WHL’s Regina Pats.

RELATED STORIES

Even though half of the league’s 32 teams do not make the playoffs, only 11 are eligible for the lottery. The rules instituted in 2022 state a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots.

For the last two years, the team with the worst record has won the lottery, but that often isn’t the case. In 2012, the Blue Jackets had the worst record and lost the top pick to Edmonton.

The last thing any of the coaches at the bottom want to hear, though, is lottery odds.

Arizona was near the bottom three spots for most of the season, but a 6-1-3 run in the last 10 games has it at 66 points and tied for the sixth-fewest points in the league. The team is in the midst of three straight losses after taking points in seven straight games prior to that.

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is OK with his franchise’s chances of landing a top-three pick taking a significant hit.

“As a GM, you never want to take the fight from your team. And so you’ve got to continue that and enjoy what you’re going through and how hard your team is fighting,” he said.

“I’ve been through so many drafts that you can’t control where you draft, but you can control who you pick, and that’s what you got to worry about. So at the end of the day, no matter where we lie, we’ve got to be good at picking.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona Coyotes

Team Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway of the Arizona Coyotes greets fan during a red ca...
Arizona Sports

NHL suspends Coyotes minority owner after arrest for strangulation charge

The NHL said it is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway and has suspended him indefinitely.
1 day ago
EDMONTON, CANADA - MARCH 22: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against Nick Schmaltz...
Associated Press

Connor McDavid’s 60th goal gives Coyotes OT loss to Oilers

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their second loss in a road back-to-back after Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal of the year in overtime.
3 days ago
The spot light shines on Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes after he scores a goal against th...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ 4-game winning streak ends after loss to Jets

The Arizona Coyotes had won six out of their last seven games and four straight before a loss to the Jets on Tuesday.
4 days ago
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller celebrates with center Nick Schmaltz (8) after scoring a ...
Kevin Zimmerman

Fanatics to replace Adidas as NHL jersey provider in 2024-25

Fanatics is taking over as the NHL's jersey provider beginning in 2024-25. Adidas has made NHL jerseys since 2017.
4 days ago
Juuso Valimaki #4 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammate Barrett Hayton #29 after scoring ...
Associated Press

Coyotes beat Blackhawks at home behind 3 goal 3rd period

Juuso Valimaki broke a tie with 3:12 left and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday night.
7 days ago
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...
Austin Scott

Josh Doan says ‘it was hard’ to leave ASU to go pro with Coyotes

After two successful seasons at ASU, Josh Doan made the decision to go pro and start his journey with the Coyotes on Thursday.
7 days ago
Coyotes’ Armstrong admires team fight as draft lottery position unfolds