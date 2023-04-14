History was made on Thursday night during the Coyotes’ 5-4 OT loss against the Vancouver Canucks in the season finale with Clayton Keller tying Arizona’s single-season points record.

Keller had a chance to tie or surpass Keith Tkachuk’s single-season points record of 86 which was set in 1996-97, just as the franchise arrived in the Valley from Winnipeg.

With an assist at the end of the first period to Travis Boyd, Keller tied Tkachuk’s record.

Keller was firing on all cylinders over the second half of the season as his Coyotes hit the final stretch.

His recent 14-game streak was a record for the franchise since it arrived in Arizona.

After the regular season finale, Keller finished with 86 points, with 37 goals and 49 assists. He needed a multi-point performance in the season finale at Mullett Arena on Thursday to capture sole possession of the crown and that is exactly what he did.

Most points in a season by a Coyote

86 pts (37-49-86) – Clayton Keller (2022-23)

86 pts (52-34-86) – Keith Tkachuk (1996-97)

78 pts (28-50-78) – Shane Doan (2007-08)

78 pts (34-44-78) – Jeremy Roenick (1999-00)

77 pts (24-53-77) – Ray Whitney (2011-12)

Follow @AZSports