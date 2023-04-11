Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jose Ruiz reported to the team and is now active Tuesday as the team placed reliever Scott McGough on the paternity list.

McGough has five appearances for the 7-4 D-backs so far this season and has allowed three earned runs over 3.1 innings of work.

The right-hander has allowed three hits — all home runs — but has a save and three holds to one blown save.

Arizona acquired Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash on Sunday after the pitcher was designated for assignment Friday.

The 28-year-old Ruiz struggled in four appearances for Chicago, with nine earned runs and three home runs with four walks over 3.2 frames.

He played in a career-high 63 games last season for the White Sox and posted a 4.60 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

The Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Tune to 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports