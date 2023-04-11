Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks move Scott McGough to paternity list, activate Jose Ruiz

Apr 11, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

Scott McGough, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Scott McGough #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks down to step on first base for the out of Jason Heyward #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers to end the game for a 2-1 Diamondbacks win at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jose Ruiz reported to the team and is now active Tuesday as the team placed reliever Scott McGough on the paternity list.

McGough has five appearances for the 7-4 D-backs so far this season and has allowed three earned runs over 3.1 innings of work.

The right-hander has allowed three hits — all home runs — but has a save and three holds to one blown save.

Arizona acquired Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash on Sunday after the pitcher was designated for assignment Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The 28-year-old Ruiz struggled in four appearances for Chicago, with nine earned runs and three home runs with four walks over 3.2 frames.

He played in a career-high 63 games last season for the White Sox and posted a 4.60 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

The Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Tune to 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

kevin durant, corbin carroll, phoenix suns, arizona diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll excited to see Kevin Durant in his jersey: ‘That’s pretty cool’

Suns star Kevin Durant attended the Diamondbacks' victory on Monday rocking a black Corbin Carroll jersey.

15 hours ago

Starter Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the...

Jake Anderson

Zac Gallen strikes out 11 in masterful start as D-backs blank Brewers

Zac Gallen tossed 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only four baserunners (three hits and one walk) while striking out a season-high 11 batters.

2 days ago

Drey Jameson #99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a fifth inning pitch against the Los Angeles ...

Jake Anderson

D-backs’ Drey Jameson to make 1st start of season Wednesday vs. Brewers

Drey Jameson will make his first start of 2023 on Wednesday against the Brewers, D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo announced.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammate Josh Rojas #10 after Marte hit a two...

Arizona Sports

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs offense kicks into high gear

The D-backs offense has kicked into high gear after a tough 10-game stretch to start the season with 43 runs over the last six contests.

2 days ago

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready to step into the batters box against the Lo...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Evan Longoria impacting winning early in new role

D-backs 3B Evan Longoria said there is a level of acceptance needed when joining a new team with a new plan.

2 days ago

Scott McGough, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs relievers prepare for any situation without defined roles

Through eight games entering Saturday, the D-backs were 4-4 with three saves by different arms: Drey Jameson, Scott McGough and Andrew Chafin. 

2 days ago

Diamondbacks move Scott McGough to paternity list, activate Jose Ruiz