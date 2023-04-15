Close
Whose legacy jumps more with a ring: Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard?

Apr 15, 2023, 7:14 AM | Updated: 8:52 am

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant...

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs and Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder go for a loose ball in the first quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on May 29, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Austin Scott's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

MJ versus LeBron? LeBron versus Kobe? Shaq versus Kobe? Modern NBA versus old school NBA?

Let’s add a more timely, specific one.

Hypothetically, you walk into a bar with your sports friends (or by yourself) for Game 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The bartender asks the following question: Whose legacy would take a bigger jump with an NBA championship this year, Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant?

“You put their resume side-by-side, there is a lot of similarities there in what these guys have accomplished. I mean they’re both absolute superstars,” John Gambadoro said on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Thursday.

Here is the visual of those resumes.

Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard

Aside from the numbers, a big legacy boost for either player would come from winning a championship with an organization that has never won one.

The Clippers haven’t made the NBA Finals since they were founded in 1970, while the Suns have made the Finals three times since their league debut in 1968.

Leonard won his first ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 during the early part of his career, joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win DPOY and Finals MVP in the same year.

Five years later in 2019, he would turn his one-year lease with the Raptors into the franchise’s first-ever championship over the Warriors.

Durant missed the first four games due to a calf injury, and after returning in Game 5, tore his Achilles tendon.

Leonard averaged 28.5 points per game with no other Raptor averaging 20.

