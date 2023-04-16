Close
Report: Clippers F Paul George unlikely to play in first round playoff series

Apr 16, 2023, 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:38 pm

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, walks to the bench during the second half of an NBA...

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, walks to the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland. George did not play against the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is unlikely to play in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple sources.

Both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Chris Haynes of TNT shared the news on Twitter, despite reports last week that George had begun to make progress after spraining his knee on March 21.

George had been seen exercising on the Clippers home court at Crypto.com Arena before their penultimate game of the regular season, a 136-125 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

He averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 56 games played for the 44-38 Clippers, but has failed to appear in more than 60 games in a season since joining Los Angeles in 2019-20.

This gives the Clippers one less body to contend with the Suns’ duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

George’s reputation as one of the premier defenders in the NBA would have helped head coach Ty Lue’s game plan defensively for the Suns, who are 8-0 with Durant in the lineup.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the app or online.

