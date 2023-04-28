Close
Kevin Durant signs lifetime contract with Nike

Apr 28, 2023, 9:57 AM

Kevin Durant dons a Nike hoodie...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns gestures prior to game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, the Phoenix Suns star announced Friday on Boardroom, the media network he co-founded.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in the story.

Durant has been inked with the Swoosh since his rookie season with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

He has 15 signature shoes under Nike and has a 16th set to release in the future.

Durant joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan with lifetime deals under Nike.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing John Slusher told Boardroom. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds through five playoff games for the Suns.

Phoenix will open its second-round series Saturday against the Denver Nuggets at 5:30 p.m. Tune to Arizona Sports, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

