Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, the Phoenix Suns star announced Friday on Boardroom, the media network he co-founded.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in the story.

Durant has been inked with the Swoosh since his rookie season with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

He has 15 signature shoes under Nike and has a 16th set to release in the future.

Durant joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan with lifetime deals under Nike.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing John Slusher told Boardroom. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds through five playoff games for the Suns.

Phoenix will open its second-round series Saturday against the Denver Nuggets at 5:30 p.m.