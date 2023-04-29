Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Merrill Kelly, D-backs take care of Rockies in series opener

Apr 28, 2023, 8:57 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Colorado Rockies ...

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on April 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks blew out the Colorado Rockies 9-1 at Coors Field on Friday evening behind six innings of one-run ball by Merrill Kelly.

The D-backs (15-12) ran away with the game by scoring eight runs in the final three frames, including a five-spot in the ninth inning.

Kelly bounced back from a five-walk outing last weekend against the San Diego Padres with one walk on Friday along with five strikeouts. The veteran produced 13 swings and misses, four with the slider.

He still faced holes to dig out of, as Colorado (8-19) had runners reach scoring position in each of the first three innings. But Kelly settled in by retiring nine straight batters in innings 4-6.

RELATED STORIES

Friday was Kelly’s third start this year of at least six innings out of six appearances, and he threw 94 pitches.

“I felt like I missed more spots than I hit,” Kelly said. “I’m happy I was able to throw some strikes today.”

Kelly exited with a 4-1 lead, and the bullpen — Scott McGough, Miguel Castro and Joe Mantiply — did not allow a run.

For much of the game, a Ketel Marte solo home run was all Arizona had on the scoreboard, but the D-backs produced three runs with only one hit in the seventh.

Christian Walker doubled in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll walked. Josh Rojas hit a sharp grounder to third, but an error on the potential double play led to a run and Carroll reaching third. He scored on a Gabriel Moreno sacrifice fly.

“Just had some quality at bats at the right time,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “The right guys stepped up in the right situation over and drove big runs and ran the bases well. We played good defense, got some outstanding starting pitching, so there’s no mystery; when we do that we’re going to win some baseball games.”

Arizona started the ninth with three straight hits, including a two-run double by Rojas.

The ball bounded off the top of the wall twice, and Carroll nearly beat Geraldo Perdomo home despite started a base behind.

“I thought he eventually would have caught up to him,” Lovullo said. “He’s one of the fastest human beings I’ve ever been around.”

The win was Arizona’s third in four games.

Up next

The D-backs play for a series win on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. with Tommy Henry facing RHP Noah Davis.

Catch the game on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Drew Maggic makes his MLB debut for the Pirates...

Associated Press

‘Best strikeout ever’: ASU product Maggi makes MLB debut after 13 years in minors

The 33-year-old Drew Maggi, who played 1,154 games in the minors, pinch hit for five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen...

Jake Anderson

Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak to 28 innings, retakes throne as MLB strikeout king

Death. Taxes. A Zac Gallen scoreless innings streak. The D-backs ace is making a case for NL Pitcher of the Month and a potential run for his first Cy Young Award if this dominance continues.

3 days ago

Madison Bumgarner...

Associated Press

Madison Bumgarner released by D-backs after clearing waivers

Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a...

Wills Rice

D-backs pitching falls flat, bats wake up too late in loss to Royals

The Diamondbacks' pitching staff was dismantled by the Royals' small ball in a 5-4 loss at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy watches his two-run triple against the Philadelphia Phillies du...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Jake McCarthy heads to Triple-A to refine swing mechanics, confidence

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, one of the team's multi-talented speedsters.

4 days ago

Jake McCarthy...

Arizona Sports

D-backs option OF Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno, recall Rivera

The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno, the team announced Tuesday.

4 days ago

Merrill Kelly, D-backs take care of Rockies in series opener