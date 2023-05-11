Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Cam Payne named finalist for NBA’s Community Assist Award

May 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 06, 2022 in...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Character Counts's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is one of 10 finalists for the NBA’s Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes a player’s efforts to make a positive impact off the court.

Payne made the cut after winning the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December.

The other finalists are Chicago’s Alex Caruso, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, Dallas’ Dwight Powell, Philadelphia’s James Harden, New York’s Julius Randle, San Antonio’s Keita Bates-Diop, Boston’s Marcus Smart, Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton and Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey.

The winner will be determined by an online fan vote and an NBA executive panel.

RELATED STORIES

Payne was recognized this season for his work over the course of the NBA Cares’ “Season of Giving.” He hosted his second annual “Cam Payne’s 15 families of Christmas” event in which he provided dinner and gifts from the wish lists of 15 families from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

He also gave $250 gift cards to Fry’s Food Stores for each family that participated.

Payne also took 20 kids from Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation and Solano’s No Limit Hoops on a shopping trip to Target.

His holiday season continued with a $10,000 donation to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis — his hometown — on Dec. 26.

Payne previously served Thanksgiving dinner to 50 mentors and mentees from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at Footprint Center.

Fans can vote until May 21 at 8:59 p.m.

A $25,000 donation will be made by the NBA on the winning player’s behalf to an organization of his choosing.

Payne is in contention to become the second Suns player to win the annual award in three seasons after Devin Booker did so in 2020-21.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns while taking on ...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out, Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

The Suns ruled Chris Paul out and Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semis against the Nuggets on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns speaks with the media following the NBA game against the Minne...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant, Devin Booker left off All-NBA teams

The Phoenix Suns were shut out of the All- NBA teams this season after stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant missed time with injuries.

20 hours ago

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns catches his breath during the fourth quarter of the Denver Nu...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant’s 1st big moment arrives in Suns-Nuggets Game 6

The Phoenix Suns' win-or-go-home matchup with the Denver Nuggets simply comes down to which version of Kevin Durant they get.

20 hours ago

Bally Sports Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Judge voids Suns’, Mercury’s media deal and sides with Bally Sports for now

A judge ruled with Diamond Sports, the operator of Bally Sports Arizona, and said that the new Suns and Mercury media deal is void for now.

20 hours ago

Deandre Ayton defends Nikola Jokic in Game 5 of Suns-Nuggets...

Kevin Zimmerman

The problem with the Deandre Ayton problem

Game 5 of Suns-Nuggets showed how Deandre Ayton can be taken physically out of the Suns' defense. And later, he was mentally eliminated.

20 hours ago

Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns claims a foul to referee David Guthrie (16) during the western...

Kellan Olson

Suns face elimination, search for Devin Booker’s help returns in Denver

It was the same old story for the Phoenix Suns in Denver and now they face elimination after dropping Game 5.

20 hours ago

Suns’ Cam Payne named finalist for NBA’s Community Assist Award