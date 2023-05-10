The 2022-23 All-NBA teams were announced on Wednesday, and no member of the Phoenix Suns made the cut.

Kevin Durant finished eighth among forwards on the ballot, as he received seven second-team votes and 14 third-team votes.

Devin Booker was fourth among guards who earned votes and did not make the teams. He received seven third-team votes and one for second team.

No other current Suns received a nod, although Mikal Bridges — who spent 56 of 83 games played in Phoenix before the Durant trade — had a pair of third-team votes.

Durant played 47 games this season, with 39 as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and eight with the Suns following the pre-deadline trade on Feb. 9 for Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and picks.

Despite missing time with multiple injuries, Durant was close to as lethal a scorer as he has been while healthy, averaging a 50-40-90 for the second time in his career.

He shot 56% from the field, 40.4% from deep and 91.9% from the free-throw line. The veteran finished eighth in the NBA with 29.1 points per game and made the All-Star Game for the 13th time, although he did not play due to injury.

Durant went 34-17 in games he played in during the regular season between the Suns and Nets.

Booker played in a career-low 53 games this season after he sat out for more than a month with a groin strain.

When available, Booker scored at a career-best clip 27.8 points per game on 49.4% shooting.

Booker made the All-NBA first team last season for the first time in his career in 2021-22, leading the Suns to he best record in the regular season. He was the first Phoenix player to make the first team since 2007.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/N4DxL3FiGh pic.twitter.com/A4DzaEb8Co — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Joining MVP Joel Embiid on the first team were Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo at forward, and Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at guard.

On the second team along with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic were Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jaylen Brown at forward, and Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell at guard.

The third team center was Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, with the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — now a 19-time selection, extending his record — and New York’s Julius Randle getting the forward spots and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Portland’s Damian Lillard the guard selections.

Omitted this year after making it last year: Booker; second-teamers Ja Morant, Durant and DeMar DeRozan; and third-teamers Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

The picks were made by a panel of 100 reporters and broadcasters who cover the NBA.

Durant, Booker and the Suns go back to work with their backs against the wall on Thursday in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets.

Phoenix trails 3-2 in the series.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

