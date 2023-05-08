Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Wildcats’ Mathurin, Perry High’s Williams make NBA All-Rookie team

May 8, 2023, 11:16 AM

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Dalen...

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Indiana Pacers shooting guard and Arizona Wildcats alum Ben Mathurin was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team on Monday, the league announced.

Also making the first team was an Arizona local: The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams, who attended Perry High School in Gilbert before three years at Santa Clara propelled him to the NBA.

It was an impressive start to an NBA career for the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Mathurin in 2022-23.

In 78 games played (17 starts), Mathurin averaged 16.7 points on 43.4% shooting and 32.3% from long range to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He posted 27 games of at least 20 points.

RELATED STORIES

Before making his mark in Indiana, Mathurin made a name for himself as a Wildcat.

In his second and final year in Tucson, Mathurin averaged 17.7 points and shot 45% from the field and 36.9% from deep.

He was named the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year and took home Pac-12 Tournament MVP honors that year in addition to helping the Wildcats to a conference championship.

For Oklahoma City, Williams averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 52% and 36% from three.

He started 62 of 75 games played for a young Thunder squad that finished with a 40-42 record.

A look at the full look of NBA All-Rookie squads:

2022-23 NBA All-Rookie Teams

First team

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Second team

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Arizona Basketball

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McD...

Associated Press

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, commits to USC ahead of last Pac-12 season

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny James will compete in the Pac-12 next season for the University of Southern California.

3 days ago

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson received an invitation to the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp and feature his skills in front of NBA scouts.

4 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Arizona Sports

Elijah Williams, Monty Williams’ son, earns offer from Arizona

Elijah Williams, the son of Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, has reportedly earned a college offer from the Arizona Wildcats.

5 days ago

ESPN Pac-12...

Arizona Sports

Report: ESPN not interested taking top Pac-12 football games in new media deal

Reports indicate the Pac-12 remains far from landing a new media rights deal as conference meetings conclude on Thursday.

5 days ago

Jaden Bradley #0 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dribbles against Hakim Hart #13 of the Maryland Terrap...

Arizona Sports

Arizona lands Alabama’s Jaden Bradley through transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team added former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley through the transfer portal on Wednesday.

6 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Bagley (23) looks to pass defended by North Florida Ospreys...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball’s Pelle Larsson, ASU’s Marcus Bagley enter NBA Draft

Among early NBA Draft candidates were Arizona's Pelle Larsson and Azuolas Tubelis, along with ASU's Frankie Collins and Marcus Bagley.

14 days ago

Wildcats’ Mathurin, Perry High’s Williams make NBA All-Rookie team