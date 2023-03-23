Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Adama Bal leaving Wildcats via transfer portal

Mar 23, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 22: Adama Bal #2 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball against Khalil...
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 22: Adama Bal #2 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball against Khalil Turner #1 of the Morgan State Bears during the second half of the NCAAB game at McKale Center on December 22, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Another Arizona Wildcat has entered the transfer portal.

Hours after starting point guard Kerr Kriisa decided to enter the portal, sophomore guard Adama Bal announced on Twitter that he would follow in his former teammate’s footsteps.

Bal was 17 years old when he joined the Wildcats his freshman year, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball at the time.

RELATED STORIES

The 6-foot-7 guard saw minimal minutes off the bench as a freshman, averaging 4.5 minutes per game and 27 total shot attempts the entire season.

Going into his sophomore year, Bal was expected to get more minutes but was the odd man out due to head coach Tommy Lloyd’s seven-man rotation he used for the majority of the season. He ended up averaging 8.2 minutes per game and 2.5 points per contest.

“I built this team for Adama to be in the top eight,” Lloyd said to media in February. “He had a lot of opportunities and he just didn’t play great, didn’t play well early. I’ve told him that, and I told him about next time, your next chances, you need to be ready. That was my message to him …”

The Wildcats will likely do their own shopping in the transfer portal to help replace Kriisa and Bal.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) reacts after Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits a three ...
Arizona Sports

Kerr Kriisa entering transfer portal after 3rd year with Wildcats

Point guard Kerr Kriisa will enter the transfer portal after playing his third year with the Arizona Wildcats, he told ESPN.
2 days ago
Lauren Fields #23 of the Arizona Wildcats shoots as Abby Meyers #10 of the Maryland Terrapins defen...
Associated Press

Arizona WBB eliminated from NCAA Tournament with loss to No. 2 seed Maryland

Diamond Miller scored 24 points to help Maryland to a 77-64 victory over Arizona in the second around of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
5 days ago
Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isis Beh (...
Arizona Sports

March Madness: Arizona WBB underdogs in 2nd-round matchup with Maryland

Arizona women's basketball is the final of four teams from the state alive in March Madness after defeating West Virginia 75-62 on Friday. 
6 days ago
Arizona players sit on the bench in the final seconds of a first-round college basketball game agai...
Associated Press

Arizona, Virginia confront past misery after fresh March upsets

Arizona and Virginia lay claim to proud college basketball traditions but also developing reputations for NCAA Tournament disappointments.
6 days ago
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the secon...
Associated Press

Fairleigh Dickinson shocks No. 1 seed Purdue in NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58.
6 days ago
Head coach Adia Barnes of the Arizona Wildcats instructs her team during the game against the USC T...
Associated Press

Arizona women beat WVU to open their NCAA Tournament

Cate Reese scored 25 points and seventh-seeded Arizona beat 10th-seeded West Virginia in the women's NCAA Tournament.
7 days ago
Adama Bal leaving Wildcats via transfer portal