PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Deandre Ayton ruled out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

May 11, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Game Five...

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Deandre Ayton #2 of the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter during Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Ball Arena on May 09, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a rib injury, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Ayton suffered a rib contusion in Game 5 at Ball Arena after taking a knee from Bruce Brown.

Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro adds that it’s a deep rib contusion and Ayton is in severe pain in his ribs and core area, which impacts his movement and breathing.

Ayton played just under 32 minutes on Tuesday, contributing 14 points with nine rebounds.

Jock Landale has been his primary backup this series, as he played 16 minutes off the bench in Game 5, providing five points and four rebounds.

Landale — in his first career NBA postseason — played over 20 minutes in each of Phoenix’s wins at home in Games 3 and 4.

He told reporters on Wednesday he felt playoff basketball has played into his strengths of physicality and getting up and down the court with pace.

Bismack Biyombo has not checked in since Game 2.

The Suns will also be without point guard Chris Paul while Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the Denver Nuggets.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

