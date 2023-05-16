Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly were both ejected in a 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

After A’s second baseman Jordan Diaz appeared to go around on a 1-2 pitch, first base umpire Brock Ballou gave the “no” signal on the call down from home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Lovullo, who had a pretty good vantage point on the right-handed hitter from the first-base dugout, immediately began barking at Ballou and was tossed before he got out on the field.

You can be the judge if Diaz deserved to be called out or not:

Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing this check swing call. pic.twitter.com/DNTOZ9jeJf — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 16, 2023

Kelly ended up walking Diaz and was pulled after giving up a single to Nick Allen.

The former Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School and Arizona State pitcher got his money’s worth on his way to the D-backs’ dugout, as he was also tossed by Ballou.

First Torey, now Merrill. Another ejection comes even though Kelly was already exiting the game. pic.twitter.com/DPK46wC9PS — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 16, 2023

Kelly threw another gem, going 7.0+ innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Diamondbacks left-hander and former A’s reliever Andrew Chafin came in for the three-out save.

Arizona continues to stay atop the National League Wild Card standings at a record of 24-18.

