D-backs’ Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly get ejected in 8th inning of win over A’s

May 15, 2023, 9:21 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm

(Screenshot/@BALLYSPORTSAZ)

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly were both ejected in a 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

After A’s second baseman Jordan Diaz appeared to go around on a 1-2 pitch, first base umpire Brock Ballou gave the “no” signal on the call down from home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Lovullo, who had a pretty good vantage point on the right-handed hitter from the first-base dugout, immediately began barking at Ballou and was tossed before he got out on the field.

You can be the judge if Diaz deserved to be called out or not:

Kelly ended up walking Diaz and was pulled after giving up a single to Nick Allen.

The former Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School and Arizona State pitcher got his money’s worth on his way to the D-backs’ dugout, as he was also tossed by Ballou.

Kelly threw another gem, going 7.0+ innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Diamondbacks left-hander and former A’s reliever Andrew Chafin came in for the three-out save.

Arizona continues to stay atop the National League Wild Card standings at a record of 24-18.

The D-backs will go for the three-game series win on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona lefty Tommy Henry (1-1, 4.43) is scheduled to face Oakland (9-34) southpaw Kyle Muller (1-3, 7.34).

