Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Not again: Zac Gallen’s warmup toss for D-backs strikes bird

May 17, 2023, 12:56 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Oh no.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen was getting some warmup tosses in prior to the team’s Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Oakland Athletics, an off day for the right-hander. Given how the A’s only had 2,000 fans in attendance two nights before, it is quite the open space with a lot of room and freedom at the moment.

That is an invitation for birds and such to roam the area.

Yes, it happened again.

Former Diamondback and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson did this in spring training 22 years ago, long before viral moments or like, you know, the internet was a thing. You saw it on those blooper shows more than anything. Unfortunately, there is now a modern version of the freak accident.

It had to be Johnson now sharing the freak accident with Gallen, who is one of the few pitchers Arizona has had since to come close to The Big Unit’s greatness. Gallen entered Wednesday with a league-leading 0.855 WHIP and has a 2.35 ERA across nine starts and 57.1 innings. He’s tallied just eight walks across that time, compared to 70 strikeouts.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

CF Alek Thomas optioned to Triple-A Reno, D-backs recall Luis Frias

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno following the team's 12th-inning loss to the Oakland A's.

13 hours ago

Dbacks As Nick Ahmed Brock Ballou...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks give up game-tying grand slam in 7th, fall to A’s in 12 innings

It took 12 innings to snap the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak on Tuesday night in Oakland.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly Dbacks...

Associated Press

Merrill Kelly tosses another gem before ejection in Diamondbacks’ win over Athletics

Merrill Kelly allowed one earned run and struck out nine over 7.0+ innings in a 5-2 Diamondbacks win over the A's on Monday night.

3 days ago

Dbacks Torey Lovullo ejected...

Jake Anderson

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo, Merrill Kelly get ejected in 8th inning of win over A’s

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly were both ejected in a 5-2 win over the Oakland A's on Monday.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walkof...

Torrence Dunham

D-backs edge Giants in pitchers duel on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s walk-off hit

The D-backs struggled to break through against San Francisco pitcher Logan Webb but still came out with the victory anyway as their pitchers matched the Giants ace in a 2-1 walk-off win at Chase Field on Mother's Day.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher watches his three-run triple against the San Francisco Giant...

Arizona Sports

Fletcher, Gallen lead D-backs to 2nd win in 2 nights over Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday in front of 25,147 fans at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Not again: Zac Gallen’s warmup toss for D-backs strikes bird