Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari signs 4-year rookie contract

Jul 24, 2023, 11:43 AM

BJ Ojulari at rookie minicamp...

Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed outside linebacker and second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a four-year rookie contract on Monday, the team announced.

Ojulari marks the last of Arizona’s 2023 draft class to ink his rookie deal. He was a participant at rookie minicamp but was seen working off to the side during voluntary organized team activities.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said during the June workouts that the absence was due to a “nick” Ojulari was dealing with, not his contract situation.

The linebacker was taken No. 41 overall this past April following three seasons at LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Ojulari recorded 5.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers.

“I love what Ojulari can do in the pass and run game. He’s a very versatile player,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said on May 2. “I think he’s a very natural pass rusher and you can see his bend. He can beat you with speed but as soon as he gets overset, it’s not, ‘Oh no, what happened?’ He’s very fluid and natural with his counter rushes, and then on top of that he can stick a long arm in there and work moves off his long arm.

“As far as his rush ability, he’s very versatile and very natural. … Then I love the tools that he has in the run game as far as being able to set some violent edges and collapse the edge. That’s what we’re looking for at that spot.”

Ojulari figures to be in the mix for playing time early on in an outside linebackers room that features Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

