The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Arizona Cardinals for joint practices ahead of their preseason tilt on Aug. 26.

The Cardinals mark the second team the Vikings are hosting this preseason, with the Tennessee Titans also getting joint work in the week prior.

“It gives us a tremendous opportunity to really have four-plus days of really good competition,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Tuesday. “I know both coach (Mike Vrabel) and coach Jonathan Gannon.

“Both of those guys I have a personal relationship with. I know what kind of leaders they are. I know what kind of teams they’ll be bringing here ready to make sure we get some great work.”

It’ll be a return of sorts for Gannon and coordinators Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis.

Gannon served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Vikings from 2014-17. Petzing was worked his way up the ranks in Minnesota, starting out as an offensive assistant in 2014 before taking on WRs coach duties in 2019. Rallis got his NFL start with the team as a defensive quality control coach in 2018 before adding assistant linebackers coach to his resume in 2020.

The joint practices mark the second time in as many seasons the Cardinals will work out alongside another NFL team. Last year, Arizona traveled to Tennessee for a day of joint practice with the Titans before their preseason game.

