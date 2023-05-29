Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Trey McBride taking Cardinals’ TEs room under his wing early on in Year 2

May 29, 2023, 7:10 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Former general manager Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals raised a few eyebrows last year with their second-round pick of Colorado tight end Trey McBride.

Zach Ertz sat atop the depth chart at tight end, and the room appeared pretty set with a handful of bigger needs on the roster.

After McBride earned a healthy scratch in Week 1, there were even more questions as to how Arizona was going to utilize the young pass catcher.

Slowly but surely, though, Arizona worked him into the offense over next eight weeks of the season, primarily as a blocking tight end.

RELATED STORIES

That was until a season-ending injury to Ertz thrust McBride into the offensive gameplan. After posting three catches for eight yards in his first eight contests, McBride saw his production balloon to 26 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown in the final eight games (all starts).

It wasn’t the circumstance McBride envisioned, but it was a chance to get his feet wet as a rookie.

Now, he’s working on taking another step as a young pro as Ertz continues on his path back to full strength.

“With Zach absent right now, I’m trying to take that room under (my wing),” McBride told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Thursday. “I feel like I’m a leader and can be a leader on this team. That’s what I’m trying to do, lead that tight ends room and make sure we’re one of the best tight end rooms in the NFL.

“I’ve had to step up. I’ve kind of got to be that guy right now until Zach comes back, but it’s been a lot of fun trying to lead those guys,” McBride added. “We’re all trying to learn the same new offense together and just helping each other out.”

Despite McBride entering his second NFL season, he already has more game experience under his belt that every other tight end in the room outside of the injured Ertz.

That along with his abilities as a pass catcher make McBride the clear-cut answer at the position if Ertz’s rehab extends into the regular season.

And even if Ertz does make it back by the time the season opener rolls around, McBride has the blocking and pass-catching abilities to still make an impact offensively.

Those traits were more than evident during his final season at Colorado, which included 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown across 12 games played. By many draft analysts, he was the best tight end in his rookie class.

That’s not to say there won’t be more growing pains in 2023.

In addition to putting more on his plate in the tight ends room and offensively, McBride has the added hurdle of working in a new offense with a new regime at the helm.

It’s all just a part of the journey in McBride’s eyes.

“It’s a lot of learning, a lot of new faces around here but it’s been an awesome experience. I’m learning a lot,” McBride said. “I’m really starting to get the hang of this offense a little bit.

“It’s been cool meeting all the new coaches and getting around all the guys and just playing football again. Can’t ask for much more than that.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray takes in voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL room runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DLs Kevin Strong (left) and L.J. Collier (right) look on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Josh Jones warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Zach Pascal...

Tyler Drake

Zach Pascal ready to bring out best of Cardinals in reunion with Gannon

Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal and head coach Jonathan Gannon already have a bond as they embark on Year 1 in the desert.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins a product of his contract situation

The announced release of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday is a tough look. Or is it?

3 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookie CB Kei’Trel Clark’s story more than just his own

Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark wakes up every day understanding the impact he has on those around him.

5 days ago

Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.

5 days ago

Cam Thomas gets the sack...

Tyler Drake

Cam Thomas taking ‘best of both worlds’ from Cardinals past and present

It's been two years of change for Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Cam Thomas. Two head coaches, two general managers, two NFL seasons.

5 days ago

Kyler Murray at Cardinals OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray’s presence felt as Arizona Cardinals kick off OTAs

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's mental reps were among the biggest takeaways from Arizona's OTAs on Monday.

5 days ago

Trey McBride taking Cardinals’ TEs room under his wing early on in Year 2