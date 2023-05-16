Close
Arizona Cardinals finalize 2023 preseason schedule

May 16, 2023, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos...

Kaden Davis #86 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Isaiah Simmons #9 and Markus Golden #44 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 preseason schedule is officially set.

Arizona already knew its opponents, now it knows the time and date for each matchup.

The Cardinals kick off the exhibition slate against former Arizona lineman Zach Allen and the Denver Broncos in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 11 (Friday).

Allen signed a multi-year contract with the Broncos this offseason after racking up 5.5 sacks, second-most on the team behind J.J. Watt’s 12.5 last season.

The matchup will also bring former Cardinals coaching candidate Sean Payton to the Valley after he agreed to take over the Broncos’ head-coaching job this offseason.

Next up on Aug. 19 (Saturday) is the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

The last time the Chiefs were in Arizona, they were hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy after knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Last year’s regular season matchup between the Cardinals and Chiefs saw Kansas City walk out of the desert with a decisive 44-21 win in Week 1.

The Cardinals’ preseason slate wraps on Aug. 26 (Saturday) against another familiar face in cornerback Byron Murphy and the Vikings on the road in Minnesota.

Murphy appeared in just nine games for the Cardinals last season due to a back injury. The CB recorded 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for the game-winning touchdown in Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

Home games are bolded

Preseason:

Week 1 (Aug. 11): vs. Denver Broncos — 7 p.m. MST on NBC
Week 2 (Aug. 19): vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 5 p.m. MST on NBC
Week 3 (Aug. 26): @ Minnesota Vikings — 10 a.m. MST on NBC

Regular season:

Week 1 (Sept. 10): @ Washington Commanders — 10 a.m. MST on Fox
Week 2 (Sept. 17): vs. New York Giants — 1:05 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 3 (Sept. 24): vs. Dallas Cowboys — 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 4 (Oct. 1): @ San Francisco 49ers — 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 5 (Oct. 8): vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 1:05 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 6 (Oct. 15): @ Los Angeles Rams — 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 7 (Oct. 22): @ Seattle Seahawks — 1:05 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 8 (Oct. 29): vs. Baltimore Ravens — 1:25 p.m. MST on CBS
Week 9 (Nov. 5): @ Cleveland Browns — 11 a.m. MST on CBS
Week 10 (Nov. 12): vs. Atlanta Falcons — 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS
Week 11 (Nov. 19): @ Houston Texans — 11 a.m. MST on CBS
Week 12 (Nov. 26): vs. Los Angeles Rams — 2:05 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 13 (Dec. 3): @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 11 a.m. MST on CBS
Week 14: BYE
Week 15 (Dec. 17): vs. San Francisco 49ers — 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS
Week 16 (Dec. 24): @ Chicago Bears — 2:25 p.m. MST on Fox
Week 17 (Dec. 31): @ Philadelphia Eagles — 11 a.m. MST on Fox
Week 18 (Jan. 7): vs. Seattle Seahawks — TBD

