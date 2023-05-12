Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule features no primetime games

May 11, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals answer a question from the media during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 16, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 road map is set.

The Cardinals’ full schedule was released Thursday, with the team kicking off the regular season in Washington against the Commanders.

But for those looking for Arizona’s primetime slate, we’ve got some bad news.

That’s not to say there aren’t some intriguing games on the docket.

Of the ones circled on the schedule, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s return to Philadelphia in Week 17 is right up there at the top.

Gannon spent two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator from 2021-22, helping the team to a Super Bowl berth this past year.

A look at the full slate of games for Arizona in 2023:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

Home games are bolded

Preseason:

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos (Aug. 10-13)
Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 17-20)
Week 3: @ Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 24-27)

Regular season:

Week 1: @ Washington Commanders (Sept. 10)
Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Sept. 17)
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 24)
Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 1)
Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 8)
Week 6: @ Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 15)
Week 7: @ Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 22)
Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 29)
Week 9: @ Cleveland Browns (Nov. 5)
Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 12)
Week 11: @ Houston Texans (Nov. 19)
Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 26)
Week 13: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 3)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 17)
Week 16: @ Chicago Bears
Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Catch every Cardinals game over on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

