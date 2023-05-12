The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 road map is set.

The Cardinals’ full schedule was released Thursday, with the team kicking off the regular season in Washington against the Commanders.

But for those looking for Arizona’s primetime slate, we’ve got some bad news.

That’s not to say there aren’t some intriguing games on the docket.

Of the ones circled on the schedule, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s return to Philadelphia in Week 17 is right up there at the top.

Gannon spent two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator from 2021-22, helping the team to a Super Bowl berth this past year.

A look at the full slate of games for Arizona in 2023:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

Home games are bolded

Preseason:

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos (Aug. 10-13)

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 17-20)

Week 3: @ Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 24-27)

Regular season:

Week 1: @ Washington Commanders (Sept. 10)

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 24)

Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 1)

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 8)

Week 6: @ Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 15)

Week 7: @ Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 22)

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 29)

Week 9: @ Cleveland Browns (Nov. 5)

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 12)

Week 11: @ Houston Texans (Nov. 19)

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 26)

Week 13: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 3)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 17)

Week 16: @ Chicago Bears

Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

