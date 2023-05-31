Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Carson Palmer believes Cardinals need Budda Baker

May 31, 2023, 9:05 AM

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals shakes hands with fans after beating the Seattle Seahawks 2...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals shakes hands with fans after beating the Seattle Seahawks 23-13at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

It is not a stretch to say Budda Baker is one of the most important players on the Arizona Cardinals. It goes beyond his relentlessness in the defensive backfield.

Baker requested a trade from Arizona in April and has been an often-reference name alongside former wideout DeAndre Hopkins since the start of the new Monti Ossenfort-Jonathan Gannon regime.

Baker did not show up to Arizona’s voluntary organized team activities last week but earlier this week said he’ll be back among the organization “when it’s time to be there.”

Former Cardinals quarterback and teammate to Baker, Carson Palmer, knows that the safety is the engine of the defense. And beyond.

RELATED STORIES

“When you are going through a rebuilding year, new staff and your quarterback is hurt and not ready to play, those guys are instrumental,” Palmer told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Tuesday.

“You need that leadership, those guys who have been captains and Pro Bowlers in the past. He is the star of that defense. When you’re going through all the turmoil that the organization has gone through thus far, you need guys like Budda Baker.”

Baker has been the team’s tackle leader in three of the last four seasons and totaled 98 in the one he wasn’t.

Although the team most likely will not contend for the Lombardi Trophy this season, Palmer thinks keeping Baker around is vital for the upcoming years of the team because of the intangibles he brings.

“Massively important. Not even from his play on the field, his work ethic, his drive, his leadership, the way he practices, the way he prepares,” Palmer said.

“He is an undersized guy that a lot of people didn’t give the shot to have this type of career. … He has all the heart you could ask for, really smart, really good at diagnosing plays and finding a way to make an impact on the game.”

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins...

Arizona Sports

Breer: ‘There’s a healthy divide’ on what ex-Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins has left

The MMQB's Albert Breer sees a split between those who think Hopkins still has something left and those who feel his price tag is too steep.

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins speaks after a game...

Dan Bickley

DeAndre Hopkins’ release ends WR’s selfish legacy with Cardinals

For the second time in three years, DeAndre Hopkins is moving on to another team and bringing little or nothing of value in return.

2 days ago

Zaven Collins tackles Dalvin Cook...

Tyler Drake

Vikings hosting joint practices with Cardinals ahead of preseason matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Arizona Cardinals for joint practices ahead of their preseason tilt on Aug. 26.

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Positives of DeAndre Hopkins’ release outweigh negative of Cardinals not trading WR

The Arizona Cardinals missed out on receiving some kind of trade compensation for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. And that's OK.

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson...

Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins market could include Deshaun Watson reunion on Browns

DeAndre Hopkins has an advocate in Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, his former Houston Texans teammate.

2 days ago

Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the first quarter in the game agains...

Torrence Dunham

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy in lower third of PFF rankings ahead of 2023 season

Pro Football Focus doesn't have much confidence in the quarterback position of the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season, ranking starter Colt McCoy in the No. 29 spot out of 32 teams.

3 days ago

Carson Palmer believes Cardinals need Budda Baker