Reports: Vikings planning to release starting RB Dalvin Cook

Jun 8, 2023, 8:01 AM

Dalvin Cook...

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) avoids the tackles of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Minnesota Vikings are expected to release starting running back Dalvin Cook, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team will still try to trade the running back on Thursday, but if Minnesota can’t facilitate a deal, it will process his release the following day.

Schefter adds that the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos have been monitoring the Cook situation for weeks and are expected to have interest in the running back once he is released.

Cook, 27, will likely have more suitors than those two given his age and NFL resume.

The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries in 2022. He added another 295 yards and two scores on 39 catches across 17 games played.

In the Vikings’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Cook racked up 141 yards of total offense to go along with a four-yard touchdown.

Last year was Cook’s fourth-consecutive season of at least 1,135 yards on the ground. As a pass catcher, he’s seen no fewer than 34 receptions and 224 yards since 2018.

He marks the third notable Viking heading elsewhere this offseason, joining wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

With Cook not in Minnesota’s plans, attention now turns to 24-year-old Alexander Mattison. The young running back has been Cook’s backup the past four seasons but has shown the ability to take over starting reps when need be.

Mattison racked up a career-high five touchdowns to go along with 283 yards on 74 carries last season. He also reeled in 15 balls for 91 yards and a score through the air.

