Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins embracing life on the edge

Jun 5, 2023, 6:30 PM

Zaven Collins during OTAs...

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins works on his pass rush during OTAs on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tempe (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Zaven Collins’ NFL road map has been one full of twists and turns.

He was handed the starting MIKE backer job early in the offseason of his rookie year, only to lose it to former Cardinal Jordan Hicks.

When he finally got a chance to be that every-down presence in the middle of the defense, he stepped up behind 100 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

After a year sitting behind Hicks, Collins appeared to have a stranglehold on the position.

RELATED STORIES

That was until Arizona decided on flipping the script after a four-win 2022, opting to bring in new blood from a coaching and front office standpoint.

Collins’ role also underwent change, with the Cardinals moving the linebacker from the inside out with the hope of having another legit pass-rushing option at their disposal.

“It’s definitely different than preparing for last season but also the defensive philosophies have changed, the defensive schemes have changed,” Collins said Monday. “Some positions have harder downs in certain situations than it was last year.”

“I definitely want to get after the quarterback a little more than I did last year,” the linebacker added. “A lot of sacks would be nice. Sacking the Q is always a good thing on defense.”

While Collins saw most of his work on the inside last year, he was no stranger to working off the edge with 182 of his 1,076 snaps coming from the outside, per Pro Football Focus.

That kind of split looks nonexistent in 2023, with Collins solely working with the outside linebackers room throughout organized team activities.

He’s added more weight, too, getting back to around 265 pounds after cutting down for his MIKE backer role last season.

Despite the past experience at the position and the upped weight, there’s still quite a bit of a learning curve for Collins. It’s evident in the one-on-one reps he’s been putting in throughout every workout this offseason with OLBs coach Robert Rodriguez.

“He has a lot of cool concepts,” Collins said. “He has his philosophy and as long as we abide by the philosophy and what he wants to do, he still accommodates to what my skillset is compared to (Myjai Sanders’) skillset or (Cameron Thomas’), even (Dennis Gardeck).

“Everyone’s built differently — we’re not all twins in there. We all don’t look the same, so everyone’s skillset is different. But as long as we keep the philosophy the same, we’ll all be fine when it comes to how he’s grading us for what we’re doing.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis clearly see Collins’ potential as a pass rusher. They rave about his intelligence and overall football IQ. They wouldn’t make the move if they didn’t believe he could be effective in the new role.

He is, however, far from the only option Arizona has on the outside.

Two other players vying for big-time roles are second-year pros Thomas and Sanders.

Both finished last season with a trio of sacks, though Thomas looks like he took the biggest step between the two on the field and in the weight room this offseason.

There’s also rookie BJ Ojulari waiting in the wings as he works his way back from a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for much of the offseason. And you can’t forget about Gardeck, who flashed in 2020 when former Cardinal Chandler Jones was lost for the season due to a biceps injury.

Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins works on his pass rush during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thoms runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Colt McCoy...

Tyler Drake

Colt McCoy, Cardinals experiencing the ‘learning curve’ of new regime

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy sees the value in organized team activity reps, especially working under a new OC and offensive scheme.

22 hours ago

James Conner...

Tyler Drake

No complaints: Cardinals’ James Conner excited to ‘prove people wrong’ with new regime

While outside expectations are some of the lowest they have been in Cardinals history, RB James Conner isn't focused on the external noise.

3 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: WR DeAndre Hopkins’ release best thing for Cardinals

No matter how it all shook out, the Arizona Cardinals parting ways with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason was expected.

4 days ago

Kyzir White...

Tyler Drake

Kyzir White already running with role as Cardinals’ defensive general

Kyzir White's role at MIKE linebacker could slide Zaven Collins to the edge for the Arizona Cardinals defense.

5 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Marquise Brown leads Cardinals WRs into life post-DeAndre Hopkins

There's no way around it, the Arizona Cardinals' wide receivers room took a shot Friday morning with the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

5 days ago

Isaiah Simmons practices...

Tyler Drake

Nick Rallis, Cardinals not rushing process with LB Isaiah Simmons

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been a defensive nomad throughout his career. Will he have a home in Year 4?

6 days ago

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins embracing life on the edge