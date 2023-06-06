Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Colt McCoy, Cardinals experiencing the ‘learning curve’ of new regime

Jun 5, 2023, 5:15 PM

Colt McCoy...

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Organized team activities can get a bad rap.

Instead of pads, it’s t-shirts and shorts. Many players at any one position are being interchanged constantly between the first team and beyond. And oh yeah, it’s also voluntary, adding even more variables as to who is there and who is not.

OTAs can easily be overlooked as another stretch of workouts to check off the offseason box before mandatory minicamp and training camp. The time on the practice fields and in the meeting rooms, however, is important for the continued evolution of the franchise and its players — whether a veteran or rookie — under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“I think everybody’s fully bought in, there’s just a learning curve,” quarterback Colt McCoy said Monday. “That’s why these reps in the offseason program are valuable. Even walkthroughs, jog-throughs, high (intensity) days, low (intensity) days. These are all the first time you’re doing this (sometimes) … but overall, the meetings are going really well.

RELATED STORIES

“We just got to absorb all this information and work on the things that are new so when we get into training camp, it’s the second time we’re hearing it, third time we’re hearing it and it flows a little bit smoother.”

Building that strong foundation with his coaches and getting a good lay of the land offensively is imperative for a player like McCoy as he enters Year 13.

The veteran signal caller has a shot at opening as Arizona’s starter with QB1 Kyler Murray still on the mend from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

All signs point to McCoy — who is back healthy after dealing with an elbow injury in 2022 that lingered into the offseason — getting a sizable workload in 2023.

“For me, my No. 1 priority is learning the system,” McCoy said. “It’s new, it’s different. There are things as a quarterback that you got to know that other people don’t have to know. You ultimately with the ball in your hands make everything right. There’s a lot of thinking going on out on the field.

“In my mind, we don’t know if Kyler’s going to be healthy or not. We certainly hope that he is, but if he’s not, I’m 100% certain I’ll be ready to go.”

In his first two seasons in the desert, McCoy went 3-3 over six games started in place of the injured Murray. He completed an efficient 71% of his passes for 1,520 yards and four touchdowns to four interceptions.

And although he might be viewed as the leader in the clubhouse come Week 1, he’s not the only option the Cardinals have to work with in the quarterbacks room.

Behind McCoy sits David Blough and Jeff Driskel, a pair of QBs who saw two starts apiece in 2022. There’s also rookie signal caller Clayton Tune, who brings more mobility to the position group.

But regardless of status or years served in the league, it’s a whole new drawing board for the passers.

“The good thing about the rookies is they’re learning just like we are,” McCoy said. “Clayton’s done a really nice job coming in. He’s getting a lot of reps in the offseason program which is good for him.

“I think at times, we’re probably all spinning in our heads a little bit. We’re using different cadences and different formations and different shifts and motions that are all going to be part of what we do. So, the first couple times you do it, it’s always a little dicey.”

Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins works on his pass rush during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thoms runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

James Conner...

Tyler Drake

No complaints: Cardinals’ James Conner excited to ‘prove people wrong’ with new regime

While outside expectations are some of the lowest they have been in Cardinals history, RB James Conner isn't focused on the external noise.

3 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: WR DeAndre Hopkins’ release best thing for Cardinals

No matter how it all shook out, the Arizona Cardinals parting ways with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason was expected.

4 days ago

Kyzir White...

Tyler Drake

Kyzir White already running with role as Cardinals’ defensive general

Kyzir White's role at MIKE linebacker could slide Zaven Collins to the edge for the Arizona Cardinals defense.

5 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Marquise Brown leads Cardinals WRs into life post-DeAndre Hopkins

There's no way around it, the Arizona Cardinals' wide receivers room took a shot Friday morning with the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

5 days ago

Isaiah Simmons practices...

Tyler Drake

Nick Rallis, Cardinals not rushing process with LB Isaiah Simmons

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been a defensive nomad throughout his career. Will he have a home in Year 4?

6 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Positives of DeAndre Hopkins’ release outweigh negative of Cardinals not trading WR

The Arizona Cardinals missed out on receiving some kind of trade compensation for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. And that's OK.

7 days ago

Colt McCoy, Cardinals experiencing the ‘learning curve’ of new regime