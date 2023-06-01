Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Kyzir White already running with role as Cardinals’ defensive general

Jun 1, 2023, 1:17 PM

Kyzir White...

Kyzir White #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Inheriting an Arizona Cardinals team fresh off a 3-14 finish and littered with holes on both sides of the football is a huge undertaking for any coaching staff, especially one entering its first year together.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon and coordinators Nick Rallis and Drew Petzing have their work cut out for them as they try to turn around the product on the field.

At this stage, having players you can trust at the most pivotal positions is key.

And while they might be new to Arizona, Gannon and Rallis already have that built in with one member of the defense. Linebacker Kyzir White reunites with the duo after spending last season together in Philadelphia.

RELATED STORIES

“It means everything,” White told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday about Gannon and Rallis bringing the linebacker aboard. “Just those guys believing in me and wanting to bring me here with them, it means everything. I ain’t going to let those guys down.

“I go even harder than I did last year. I felt like I went hard last year, but I’m in here on Saturdays, Fridays, off-days just trying to be great, trying to let them know they made the right decision in bringing me along with them.”

White isn’t just expected to contribute. He’s expected to lead as the team’s MIKE backer this season.

It’s a role he hasn’t played since 2021 — he played WILL backer for the Eagles in 2022 — but one he thrived in when he got the chance.

In his fourth and final season with the Los Angeles Chargers, White was a monster in the middle, registering 144 tackles (eighth-most in the NFL), one sack, two interceptions, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 starts.

It was far and away White’s best season as a pro.

“At MIKE, you’re the general out there,” White said. “You’re calling the defense. I feel like I’m a general, so that’s what I want to do.

“You get a mix of everything,” the LB added. “All the actions going to the MIKE, to be honest. You just got to put your hard hat on and be ready to go to work. I feel like you got to watch a lot of tape. Really be a general out there. … As a MIKE, you’re the quarterback of the defense, so you got to get everybody right.”

White’s quick ascension from free-agent addition to expected starting MIKE backer even further solidifies that linebacker Zaven Collins’ primary role is going to look a lot different.

The Cardinals for the most part looked set at MIKE backer following an impressive 100-tackle campaign by Collins in Year 2.

He appeared to have a good grasp on former DC Vance Joseph’s defense and was among the few bright spots in what was an otherwise dark year of football in the desert.

There’s no denying Collins’ athleticism and improvement on the field, but when it comes down to it, White possesses something the third-year LB doesn’t: familiarity.

That’s not to say Collins can’t be utilized elsewhere in the starting lineup.

White may have a stranglehold as the QB of the defense, but Collins has a real opportunity to impact the defense as a much-needed pass rusher.

The Cardinals are already trying Collins out on the outside, moving him over exclusively to the outside linebackers group this offseason.

That’s not to say Collins hasn’t played the position for Arizona in the past.

While he spent most of his time on the inside (785 snaps), he still managed to get some work on the outside (182).

“I’m not confined to one position right now,” Collins told Wolf & Luke last week. “Based on the importance of the defense, it’s kind of like where I’m working in right now and trying to understand the most important things of the defense.

“I love the edge, it’s a lot more free,” the LB added. “There’s not that many rules on the edge for sure. It’s kind of just grab your stuff and go. That’s the nice part about it. You don’t have to think as much.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray takes in voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL room runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DLs Kevin Strong (left) and L.J. Collier (right) look on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Josh Jones warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

Marquise Brown leads Cardinals WRs into life post-DeAndre Hopkins

There's no way around it, the Arizona Cardinals' wide receivers room took a shot Friday morning with the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

13 hours ago

Isaiah Simmons practices...

Tyler Drake

Nick Rallis, Cardinals not rushing process with LB Isaiah Simmons

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been a defensive nomad throughout his career. Will he have a home in Year 4?

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins...

Tyler Drake

Positives of DeAndre Hopkins’ release outweigh negative of Cardinals not trading WR

The Arizona Cardinals missed out on receiving some kind of trade compensation for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. And that's OK.

3 days ago

Trey McBride taking TEs room under his wing...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride taking Cardinals’ TEs room under his wing early on in Year 2

After getting his feet wet as a rookie, second-year pro Trey McBride is adding more onto his plate of responsibilities.

7 days ago

Zach Pascal...

Tyler Drake

Zach Pascal ready to bring out best of Cardinals in reunion with Gannon

Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal and head coach Jonathan Gannon already have a bond as they embark on Year 1 in the desert.

6 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins a product of his contract situation

The announced release of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday is a tough look. Or is it?

7 days ago

Kyzir White already running with role as Cardinals’ defensive general