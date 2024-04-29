The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on contracts with a trio of undrafted rookie free agents and released long snapper Matt Hembrough on Monday, the team announced.

North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy, N.C. State long snapper Joe Shimko and Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver mark the latest rookies to join the roster in recent days.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Murphy spent four years at North Carolina, registering seven sacks, 99 tackles, 17 of which were for loss, and four passes defensed in 52 games played (38 starts).

He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023 behind a sack, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Murphy now joins forces with a defensive line room that includes free-agent additions Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols and 2024 first-rounder Darius Robinson.

Shimko meanwhile appeared in 62 games in five seasons at NC State.

The 6-foot, 233-pounder took home the Patrick Mannelly Award as the top long snapper in the nation this past season and has held All-American honors in each of the past three seasons.

He’ll now learn from veteran Aaron Brewer, who enters Year 13 in the NFL.

After playing four seasons at South Florida, Weaver finished his college career at Colorado.

Across 11 games (10 starts) as a Buffalo, the 6-foot, 169-pound wideout caught 68 balls for 908 yards and four touchdowns. He chipped in 15 yards and two more scores on two carries.

He earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors for his efforts.

Weaver joins a wide receivers room headlined by No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

