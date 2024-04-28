Close
Marvin Harrison Jr. respects new Cardinals CB Max Melton’s game from college battles

Apr 27, 2024, 5:52 PM

Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against th...

Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals draftees Max Melton (No. 43 overall from Boston College) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 4 overall from Ohio State) are all too familiar with each other going back to their college days.

Melton and Harrison played against each other in Big Ten competition in 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes got the better of the Scarlet Knights in both games, 35-16 and 49-10, respectively, but Melton made his impact felt in both games.

The now-former Rutgers cornerback had two tackles (one solo), a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the 2022 tilt and contributed four tackles (three solo) in the 2023 matchup.

Melton told reporters on a conference call after being picked that he remembers the matchups well.

“I remember my mindset, I remember the week leading up to it both years I went against them,” Melton recounted. “I don’t know if he remembers me, I hope he does, but it’s gonna be iron sharpens iron in practice, and we’re gonna translate that to the field, so we can win some football games.”

Harrison did, in fact, remember the battles against Melton, posting on X after the pick that he “Always respected (Melton’s) game.”

