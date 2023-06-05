Arizona Cardinals sign CBs Bobby Price, Dylan Mabin

The Arizona Cardinals added a pair of cornerbacks on Monday, announcing the signings of Bobby Price and Dylan Mabin.

Both corners are 25 years old, but Price has more in-game experience with 22 contests and two starts with the Detroit Lions, where he spent the past three seasons.

Price is a tall outside corner at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds. He played 152 defensive snaps in 2022 and 38 last year, primarily taking the field on special teams during his time in Detroit.

In 2021, he was targeted 18 times and allowed eight completions for 163 yards.

This was text book defense by Bobby Price 💯 #Lions will need more like it this drive to keep it a one score game. #OnePride | #BALvsDET pic.twitter.com/JwscWJJmnD — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 26, 2021

The former Norfolk State corner has three career passes defensed and 23 tackles.

Some of his career highlights include a 17-yard catch on a fake punt in 2021 and an interception on a two-point try in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders last year.

Mabin played in four games during the 2020 season, three with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-foot-1 corner has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

He played his college ball at Fordham.

The Cardinals have 11 cornerbacks on the roster with Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew and Nate Hairston the only holdovers from 2022.

Arizona drafted Syracuse corner Garrett Williams with the No. 72 pick this year and added veterans Kris Boyd and Rashad Fenton.

The two newest Cardinals signed their contracts at the team training facility in Tempe on Monday, the first day of volunteer organized team activities this week. OTAs run through Thursday before mandatory minicamp starts on June 13.

Follow @AZSports