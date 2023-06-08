Former Arizona Coyotes player and chief hockey development officer Shane Doan has taken a job with Toronto as an assistant to Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving, per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes.

The hiring reunites Doan with Treliving, who spent seven seasons as an assistant GM for the Phoenix Coyotes until 2014.

It also pairs Doan with Valley-native Auston Matthews, a player who grew up idolizing the Captain.

The news of the hiring comes amid Arizona’s search for a permanent home after Tempe voters rejected the Coyotes’ arena plans last month.

Despite calling it a career following 21 seasons with the Winning Jets/Coyotes in 2017, Doan stayed around the game of hockey, joining the NHL front office that same year. He eventually made his way back to the Valley, joining on as Arizona’s chief hockey development officer.

Doan reported directly to Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez and served as a strategic advisor to owner Alex Meruelo and GM Bill Armstrong. Additionally, Doan supported the club’s business and hockey operations departments and advised on major club decisions and initiatives.

Doan also acted as general manager of Canada’s Men’s National Team Indoor Ice Hockey Federation World Championship and Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Treliving is relatively fresh into his role as Maple Leafs GM following his hire this past May.

Before joining Toronto, Treliving spent nine seasons as the Calgary Flames general manager.

