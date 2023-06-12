The Phoenix Suns are “closing in” on adding Dallas Mavericks assistant Quinton Crawford to new head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Additionally, Suns assistant Jarrett Jack is expected to join former Phoenix head coach Monty Williams in Detroit.

Crawford, who played two seasons for the Arizona Wildcats from 2011-13, would reunite with Vogel for a third time if hired.

Before Phoenix, Crawford was hired in 2016 as an assistant video coordinator under Vogel in Orlando before eventually being promoted the following season to head video coordinator.

He would later join the Charlotte Hornets in the same role before reuniting with Vogel in Los Angeles for three seasons.

Crawford’s first NBA coaching job came in 2015 as an assistant video coordinator for the Sacramento Kings.

Before breaking into the NBA, Crawford also spent two seasons with Pepperdine men’s basketball as a graduate manager and video coordinator.

The coach is the latest linked to the Suns new staff under Vogel, joining Dave Fizdale and Kevin Young, who is set to be the top-paid NBA assistant.

Jack got his coaching start with Williams and the Suns in 2021 following 13 years in the NBA.

As a player, the former guard averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 assists over 867 career regular season games with Portland, Indiana, Toronto, New Orleans, Golden State, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New York.

Jack is the latest Suns assistant on the move, with Patrick Mutombo reportedly on his way to Milwaukee.

