Benches clear in Phillies-D-backs after Corbin Carroll hit-by-pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll’s rise to stardom has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the MLB.

In Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Carroll entered the box with a man on first, no outs and his team trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the third inning.

Carroll, in his second at-bat after being previously plunked by Phillies starter Matt Strahm in the first inning, was beamed again by a pitch too far inside.

Torey Lovullo was infuriated with Philly catcher J.T. Realmuto after the pitch and the D-backs manager stormed out of the dugout with select words to say. Lovullo was ultimately tossed from the game by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

Following Lovullo was a benches-clearing argument that saw the bullpen jog in from either corner of the outfield.

Torey Lovullo was ejected after Corbin Carroll’s second HBP of the night. And then the benches cleared. pic.twitter.com/rpMpv7fgYm — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 13, 2023

After a sacrifice fly that advanced the two runners just one batter later, D-backs third baseman Josh Rojas was also tossed from the game in the dugout. He was not in the lineup on Monday.

Pavin Smith ultimately knocked in both the runners to pull the game within two runs and made the Phillies pay for their mistakes. Strahm was pulled from the game after just 2.2 innings pitched.

Philadelphia set a serious tone to the three-game series in just the third inning of the first contest.

Catch the rest of D-backs-Phillies on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.