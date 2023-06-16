Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs to celebrate Juneteenth, Pride Night and Father’s Day

Jun 16, 2023, 1:05 PM

Diamondbacks logo...

The Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the field during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 26, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Juneteenth and Pride month Friday and Saturday, respectively, at Chase Field.

With the D-backs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Arizona is pushing up its Juneteeth festivities to Friday.

The annual Juneteenth celebration will see the D-backs welcome 150 Black Pro baseball players.

Former D-backs players Scott Hairston, Steve Randolph and Junior Spivey will also be holding a workshop for 34 baseball players from Youngker High School and South Mountain High School ahead of the D-backs’ tilt against the Cleveland Guardians. Each of the players will receive a personalized backpack with gloves and other gear.

Youngker High School head coach James Mayfield is expected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Buffalo Soldiers, which is an African American army unit formed after the Civil War at Fort Huachuca, are scheduled to present the colors.

Ava Williams from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will perform both the national anthem and the Black national anthem.

The following day, the D-backs are set to host Pride Night, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a fanny pack.

A special ticket package is also available. That includes a game ticket, a guaranteed D-backs pride bag and rally towel and participation in the pregame rainbow walk around the field marshalled by Whitney Rose from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Arizona will also acknowledge One Community ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the commemoration becoming the first MLB team to sign the unity pledge 10 years ago.

The national anthem is expected to be performed by the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus, while Karambas Night Club’s Raul Zubiate Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

And don’t forget about Father’s Day, where the first 15,000 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt on Sunday.

Fans can also run the bases postgame. Special ticket packages are available as well.

