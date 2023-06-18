Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals coaches have their hands full shaping defensive line

Jun 18, 2023, 8:58 AM

Zaven Collins works on pass-rushing...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

One of the biggest challenges that face Arizona Cardinals coaches Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis will be molding the defensive line.

In a reversal of the script they managed last season, the Cardinals defensive front was ranked the worst in the league compared to the Philadelphia Eagles, which was ranked No. 1.

The rankings were calculated by Pro Football Focus, noting that starters J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Markus Golden would all have to be replaced on Arizona’s front line from last year.

Arizona has only one defensive lineman who played more than 350 snaps last season, and that was interior defender Leki Fotu, who ranked 125th out of 127 players at his position in PFF grade.

Although we highlighted edge defender Cameron Thomas as a potential breakout candidate for the Cardinals, this unit might struggle mightily during the 2023 season.

The position group was lightly addressed during the NFL Draft with the selection of EDGE B.J. Ojulari in the second round and defensive tackle Dante Stills in the sixth round.

There have also been sightings of 2021 first round pick Zaven Collins contributing to the defensive line in offseason workouts.

Rushing the passer hasn’t been a pillar of strength for the Cardinals defense since the 2020 regular season when they finished fourth as a team in sacks with 48.

Over the last two seasons the Cardinals finished No. 14 and 24 in the league in sacks while Gannon’s Eagles led the NFL last season with 70 as a team.

The good news is the Cardinals can only improve from their lowly projections.

However, more talent might be needed to solidify the group.

Alongside Fotu and Thomas, Carlos Watkins and L.J. Collier bring an influx of experience to the position along with EDGE rushers Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Myjai Sanders who are all expected to compete for snaps.

Don’t be surprised if GM Monti Ossenfort addresses this position when roster cuts begin after training camp.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Rondale Moore...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ WRs group not favored by PFF rankings

The Arizona Cardinals will have a more youthful wide receivers corps in 2023, led by Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.

1 day ago

Zaven Collins...

Tyler Drake

Accountability tops biggest takeaways from Arizona Cardinals minicamp

Takeaways from GM Monti Ossenfort's and head coach Jonathan Gannon's first training camp leading the Arizona Cardinals.

2 days ago

Antonio Hamilton...

Tyler Drake

Antonio Hamilton’s underdog mentality unchanged entering Year 8

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton has had to grind harder than most to get to where he is today.

3 days ago

Javon Wims...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Javon Wims

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran wide receiver Javon Wims, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

3 days ago

Myjai Sanders...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals announce 2023 training camp practice schedule

The Arizona Cardinals will debut the new era with training camp opening to the public on Thursday, July 27.

3 days ago

Will Hernandez...

Tyler Drake

Will Hernandez doesn’t take his re-signing with Cardinals lightly

Cardinals OL Will Hernandez is ready to give GM Monti Ossenfort and the organization everything he's got after re-signing this offseason.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals coaches have their hands full shaping defensive line