Coyotes bring back veteran Steven Kampfer on 2-way contract

The Arizona Coyotes continued their string of moves Tuesday with the signing of veteran defenseman Steven Kampfer.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong announced that Kampfer signed a one-year, two-way contract to remain with the organization.

Armstrong announced that Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth were placed on unconditional waivers and will be bought out earlier on Tuesday.

The Coyotes acquired Kampfer on March 9 in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for cash considerations.

He did not play a contest with the Coyotes last season, suiting up for 15 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.

Kampfer has not played an NHL game since the 2020-21 season with the Boston Bruins. He scored a goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals for the Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018-19, as Boston marched to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 34-year-old has played for the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in his career.

In 2022, he was an alternate captain for Team USA at the Winter Olympic Games, scoring a goal and producing four points in four games.

Kampfer will provide veteran organizational depth as the Coyotes take their next steps in the rebuild.

The NHL Amateur Draft is July 7-8, and Arizona owns the No. 6 and No. 12 picks.

