ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes re-sign forward Michael Carcone

Jun 21, 2023, 3:57 PM

Michael Carcone #53 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up after being called up from the AHL in a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena on December 27, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday they have re-signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year deal.

Carcone, 27, was a standout for the Coyotes’ American Hockey League organization, the Tucson Roadrunners. He set the franchise record for goals (31), assists (54) and points (85) in 65 games, earning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s leading point-getter overall.

The Coyotes had Carcone up at the NHL level for nine games and he recorded two goals and a point.

