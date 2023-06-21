Arizona Coyotes re-sign forward Michael Carcone

The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday they have re-signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year deal.

Carcone, 27, was a standout for the Coyotes’ American Hockey League organization, the Tucson Roadrunners. He set the franchise record for goals (31), assists (54) and points (85) in 65 games, earning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s leading point-getter overall.

The Coyotes had Carcone up at the NHL level for nine games and he recorded two goals and a point.

Carcone has spent the majority of his career in the NHL, with 398 appearances and 267 points over that time since 2016. He was originally signed by the Coyotes in July 2021 on a two-year deal.

The Coyotes this offseason so far have also re-signed veteran Steven Kampfer. The NHL Draft on June 28 is an important day for Arizona, which is in possession of the sixth and 12th overall picks.

