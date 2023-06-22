The 2023 NBA Draft tips off at 5 p.m. MST on Thursday, with the San Antonio Spurs widely expected to lead off the event by drafting French star Victor Wembanyama.

The Phoenix Suns expected to have a single second-round draft pick, even after the Bradley Beal trade that’s yet to be completed.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports it isn’t known whether that’s at No. 52 overall or No. 57 overall, the latter of which is a pick owned by the Washington Wizards. There is also potential for Phoenix to trade higher into the draft.

Center Deandre Ayton’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors heading into the NBA Draft, and that looms as a potentially larger move the Suns could make if the market is hotter than reported.

Here’s everything to know for fans to consume and follow along with the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft time, channel information

Time: 5 p.m. MST

Coverage on Arizona Sports, 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app: The Arizona Sports draft show will start at 4 p.m. on Burns & Gambo with Gambadoro and Tim Ring.

At 6 p.m., Vince Marotta and Luke Lapinski will take over and be joined by Empire of the Suns co-hosts Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman through the first round.

Visit ArizonaSports.com and download the Empire of the Suns podcast for more coverage into Friday.

TV: ABC (first round only) and ESPN

2023 NBA Draft full order

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Boston (from Memphis)

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Denver (from Boston via Indiana)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

31. Detroit

32. Denver (from Houston via Indiana)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Washington (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland and Boston)

36. Orlando

37. Denver (from Washington via New Orleans and Oklahoma City)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Los Angeles Lakers (from Dallas via Oklahoma City and Denver and Indiana)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Indiana (from Los Angeles Lakers)

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

There are 58 instead of 60 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft because the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers were penalized for violating free-agency rules.

