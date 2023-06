Arizona Coyotes reveal 2023-24 schedule

The Arizona Coyotes released their 2023 schedule on Tuesday that includes an Oct. 21 home opener against the Anaheim Ducks.

That is the fifth game of the season, which begins on Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils.

Notable games at home include a Dec. 19 visit to Mullett Arena by former Coyote Jakob Chychrun, a Jan. 2 visit by the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers and a Feb. 8 visit by the Stanley Cup Finals-winning Vegas Golden Knights.

Arizona’s season ends April 17 in a home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Fans can sign up for priority access to tickets.

Arizona Coyotes 2023 schedule

October

Fri. Oct. 13 @ New Jersey — 4 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 16 @ NY Rangers — 4 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17 @ NY Islanders — 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 19 @ St. Louis — 5 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 ANAHEIM — 1 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 24 @ Los Angeles — 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 LOS ANGELES — 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 CHICAGO — 7 p.m.

November

Wed. Nov. 1 @ Anaheim — 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 2 MONTREAL — 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 WINNIPEG — 1 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 7 SEATTLE — 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 9 @ St. Louis — 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11 @ Nashville — 6 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 14 @ Dallas — 6 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 16 @ Columbus — 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 18 @ Winnipeg — 5 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 20 LOS ANGELES — 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 ST. LOUIS — 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 @ Vegas — 8 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 28 TAMPA BAY — 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 30 COLORADO — 7 p.m.

December

Sat. Dec. 2 ST. LOUIS — 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 4 WASHINGTON — 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 7 PHILADELPHIA — 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 @ Boston — 11 a.m.

Mon. Dec. 11 @ Buffalo — 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 12 @ Pittsburgh — 5 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 15 SAN JOSE — 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 BUFFALO — 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 19 OTTAWA — 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 21 @ San Jose — 8:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 @ Colorado — 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 COLORADO — 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 29 @ Anaheim — 8 p.m.

January

Tue. Jan. 2 FLORIDA — 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 4 NY ISLANDERS — 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 WINNIPEG — 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 9 BOSTON — 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 11 CALGARY — 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 @ Minnesota — 6 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 16 @ Calgary — 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 18 @ Vancouver — 8 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 NASHVILLE — 1 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 22 PITTSBURGH — 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24 @ Florida — 5 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 25 @ Tampa Bay — 5 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 27 @ Carolina — 5 p.m.

February

Thu. Feb. 8 VEGAS — 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 @ Nashville — 6 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 12 @ Philadelphia — 5 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 14 MINNESOTA — 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 16 CAROLINA — 7 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 18 @ Colorado — 4 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 19 EDMONTON — 2 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 21 TORONTO — 8 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 25 @ Winnipeg — 4 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 27 @ Montreal — 5 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 29 @ Toronto — 5 p.m.

March

Fri. Mar. 1 @ Ottawa — 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 3 @ Washington — 11 a.m.

Tue. Mar. 5 CHICAGO — 7 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 7 MINNESOTA — 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 8 DETROIT — 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 10 @ Chicago — 3 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 12 @ Minnesota — 5 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 14 @ Detroit — 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 16 NEW JERSEY — 2 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 20 @ Dallas — 5 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 22 SEATTLE — 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 24 DALLAS — 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 26 COLUMBUS — 7 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 28 NASHVILLE — 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 30 NY RANGERS — 3 p.m.

April

Wed. Apr. 3 VANCOUVER — 7 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 5 VEGAS — 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 7 @ San Jose — 3 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 9 @ Seattle — 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 10 @ Vancouver — 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 12 @ Edmonton — 6 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 14 @ Calgary — 5 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 17 EDMONTON — 7 p.m.

