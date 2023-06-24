Close
Coyotes acquire defenseman Sean Durzi in trade with Kings

Jun 24, 2023, 1:59 PM

Sean Durzi Kings...

Sean Durzi #50 of the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena on February 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes traded for 24-year-old defensemen Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the team announced.

Arizona will send L.A. the 2024 second-round pick it attained from the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 as part of the package for Christian Dvorak.

Durzi played 72 games last season for the Kings and produced nine goals and 38 points, tied for the most goals by a defenseman on the team.

The Canadian has 13 playoff games under his belt with two goals and two assists. He scored L.A.’s opening goal in Game 6 of the first round this past postseason against the Edmonton Oilers, a game the Kings dropped 5-4 to end their season.

“Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season.”

The 6-foot-5 Durzi was originally a second-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018 before he was traded to Los Angeles in 2019.

He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Coyotes have been busy this week ahead of the draft. They re-signed forward Michael Carcone, brought back Steven Kampfer on a two-way contract and announced that Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth were placed on unconditional waivers to be bought out.

The first round of the NHL Draft is Wednesday, and Arizona owns the No. 6 pick and No. 12 selection.

