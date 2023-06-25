Arizona Coyotes re-sign goalie Connor Ingram for 3 years

The Arizona Coyotes announced they will be running back their goaltending tandem, as they re-signed Connor Ingram to a three-year contract extension on Sunday.

PHNX’s Craig Morgan first reported the deal, while Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted the terms will be $1.95 million per year.

“We are very pleased to sign Connor to an extension,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release.

“Connor is a good young goaltender who played well for us last season. He and Karel Vejmelka provided us with a strong goaltending tandem. We look forward to having him back between the pipes.”

Ingram entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and will reunite with fellow Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, who is signed through 2024-25.

Ingram started 26 games for Arizona this past season after the Coyotes claimed him off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Oct. 10.

Vejmelka started 49 games and 24-year-old Ivan Prosvetov played in seven contests.

Always hug your tendy. 🥹 Connor Ingram makes 47 saves for his first @NHL shutout and this reaction from his @ArizonaCoyotes teammates is the best. pic.twitter.com/ChCH1md1qs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2023

Ingram had a 90.7% save percentage and 3.37 goals against allowed average. He also saved over 90% of shots on goal in three of his last four games of the season.

He finished the year No. 37 in the league in saves despite limited action and picked up his first career shutout.

Arizona has made several roster moves over the past week ahead of the draft and free agency.

The Coyotes traded for 24-year-old defensemen Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and re-signed forward Michael Carcone this past Wednesday.

The draft starts Wednesday and free agency on Saturday.

