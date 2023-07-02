The Arizona Diamondbacks will have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2019, as Zac Gallen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will join starting outfielder Corbin Carroll in Seattle on July 11.

Major League Baseball announced the reserves and pitchers on Sunday while Gallen was tossing against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

This is the seventh time in franchise history the D-backs will have three or more All-Stars (1999, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2017, 2018).

Manager Torey Lovullo announced the All-Stars in the clubhouse before first pitch.

The moment Zac Gallen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. found out that they're @MLB All-Stars for the first time. pic.twitter.com/tPf0eimHI7 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 2, 2023

RHP Zac Gallen

Gallen was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career, something he said would be an honor to earn.

“Just to be there and get around those guys who are some of the game’s best and be able to chop it up and pick their brains and experience that for myself and my family would be something I wouldn’t forget,” Gallen told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta last week.

The right-hander was 10-2 with a 3.02 ERA through 17 starts coming into Sunday’s outing against the Angels. He is top five in the NL in WAR, ERA and strikeouts. He earned NL Player of the Week for April 10-16 with 13.2 scoreless innings.

Gallen had a 28-inning scoreless streak this year.

Now, the onus will be on Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson as to whether to start Gallen. The New Jersey native will be joined in the NL rotation by Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, Bryce Elder, Josiah Gray, Mitch Keller, Justin Steele and Spencer Strider.

Six NL starting pitchers are making their first All-Star Game appearance.

Gallen was the only D-backs pitcher selected, as Merrill Kelly missed the cut despite owning a 3.22 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel was a finalist in Phase 2 of voting for MLB All-Star Game starters for the National League, but the starting trio was Carroll, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts.

Playing in his first year for the D-backs, Gurriel was named to his first career All-Star team. He’s batting .269 with a .808 OPS entering Sunday.

The 29-year-old Cuban-born player was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason along with Gabriel Moreno in exchange for Daulton Varsho.

Something the Gurriel family will never forget. 🥹 Here's the moment Lourdes told his wife he'll be an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/6ElPhxoAay — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 3, 2023

He made his All-Star case in May with a 1.130 OPS and eight home runs in 24 games that month before a groin injury held him out for four games in June.

Gurriel has been a standout with runners aboard, owning a .297 average and .897 OPS with runners in scoring position.

The last time Arizona had three All-Stars was 2018, but not all hope is lost for those who did not make the cut. There are always a handful of replacements picked due to injuries among other reasons.

Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Christian Walker and Kelly were notable D-backs not to be named.

Your 2023 National League All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/LfBP6zutih — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 2, 2023

Follow @AZSports