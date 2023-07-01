The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of defenseman Cameron Crotty to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Crotty was originally drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft but has played for the Tucson Roadrunners for the last three seasons.

He scored one goal and notched 12 assists for 13 points and 30 penalty minutes in 64 games with Tucson last season, the most points in his professional career.

This was good enough for fifth best defenseman on the Roadrunners in both assists and points.

The defenseman spent three years at Boston University before turning pro and is 24 years old.

He signed as a rookie to a three-year, entry level contract with Arizona, played seven games with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway and was added to the Coyotes’ taxi squad where he remained before Friday’s contract.

Crotty stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 213 pounds. He fits in with general manager Bill Armstrong’s trend of the players he drafted almost all being 6-foot-2 or taller.

The details of the contract were not made available, as per club policy.