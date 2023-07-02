Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Alex Kerfoot agrees to 2-year contract with Arizona Coyotes

Jul 1, 2023, 5:07 PM

Alex Kerfoot...

Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks to pass in the first period during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on April 04, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Coyotes and veteran center Alexander Kerfoot agreed to a two-year contract, general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press conference on Saturday.

PHNX’s Craig Morgan reported the deal will be worth $3.5 million per year.

Kerfoot joins the Coyotes after spending the past four years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, playing all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.

He produced a career-high 51 points in 2021-22 with 13 goals and 38 assists. Kerfoot scored 10 goals last season — one at Mullett Arena against the Coyotes — with 22 assists.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound center from Vancouver, B.C., scored two goals in Toronto’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run, which ended in the second round against the Florida Panthers.

He tipped in a game-winning goal in overtime to take a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

RELATED STORIES

Kerfoot has 48 games of postseason experience with 18 points.

Armstrong called Kerfoot a “glue guy” who can play center, left wing and right wing.

“He was a big signing for us … he provides something different,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes when you have young centermen who come into the game, he can protect them. As a coach, you love this guy because he can do anything you need that night to help you win.”

Armstrong said there will be opportunities for Kerfoot top play higher in the lineup.

The lefty will turn 29 ahead of the upcoming campaign and was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. He debuted with the Colorado Avalanche in 2017-18 and played 157 games in two seasons there before getting traded to Toronto.

The Coyotes announced five signings on Saturday, the first day of NHL free agency.

Arizona added Jason Zucker, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Alex Galchenyuk and Matt Villalta.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) gets hooked by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (6...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes bring back Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher on 1st day of free agency

The Arizona Coyotes on Saturday added to their squad by signing Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Alex Galchenyuk and Matt Villalta.

20 hours ago

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during t...

Wills Rice

Jason Zucker signs 1-year deal with Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of veteran forward Jason Zucker to a one-year contract on Saturday.

20 hours ago

Cameron Crotty Coyotes-Kings...

Wills Rice

Coyotes sign D Cameron Crotty to 1-year, 2-way contract

The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of defenseman Cameron Crotty to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

20 hours ago

Michael Hrabal, NHL Draft 2023, Arizona Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

NHL Draft tracker: Arizona Coyotes pick G Michael Hrabal in 2nd round

The Arizona Coyotes led off the second day of the NHL Draft by selecting goalie Michael Hrabal, who last year played for the Omaha Lancers.

3 days ago

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes attends rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draf...

Wills Rice

Coyotes select Daniil But with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The Arizona Coyotes selected winger Daniil But with the No. 12 overall pick in Wednesday's NHL Draft, the team's second pick of the night.

4 days ago

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes prepares for the first round of the 2021 NHL ...

Arizona Sports

Defender Dmitri Simashev selected 6th by Coyotes in 2023 NHL Draft

The Arizona Coyotes drafted Dmitri Simashev with the first of their two selections in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday.

3 days ago

Alex Kerfoot agrees to 2-year contract with Arizona Coyotes